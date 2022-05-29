Four-time Emmy-nominated and Award-winning producer, actress, writer and activist, Laverne Cox, becomes the first transgender person to have a Mattel Barbie modeled after her. Mattel introduced Cox as the latest addition to their Barbie Tribute Collection, honoring her as a trailblazer and cultural icon.

According to Mattel, "The Tribute Collection celebrates visionaries whose incredible contributions have helped shape and impact culture." Cox joins Mattel's exclusive Barbie Tribute Collection with other inspiring women, such as Ida B. Wells and Lucille Ball, as a trailblazing force to be reckoned with. Barbie has come a long way since her origins in the '50s with an array of movies, television shows, and even a YouTube channel, making the brand itself an important part of culture. Realizing this, Mattel has made strides to make the doll more representative of all children, including different races, body types, and disabilities. Now, Mattel has introduced its first transgender doll.

Collaborating with Mattel, Cox visited the design center and helped create her Barbie's "dramatic" glam makeup look and the three-piece original ensemble outfit. Originally Cox hoped for multiple wardrobe changes for her doll, but in order to remain cost-effective at $40 retail, she designed an outfit that would satisfy her inner child's hopes and dreams and stay within budget. The doll's fancy attire comes with a removable crimson bustier with lace detail over a matching tulle skirt that can be worn over the silver sequined, full-body catsuit. The Laverne Cox Barbie is polished off with her honey-hued "Hollywood waves" swept back to reveal sparkling diamond earrings. Her quote inside the Tribute box reads, "It's important with all the messages that might tell you otherwise that you have it within yourself to say that 'I am smart, I am beautiful. I'm Amazing. I'm enough.'"

Image via Netflix

The tribute comes in a time of cultural upheaval over social issues that are close to Cox, who's an LGBTQ+ advocate and transgender woman of color. Her work aims to reach and educate people on important social issues, and Cox has been breaking barriers since she showed up on the scene. In an interview with the Today show, Cox unveiled her Barbie to the world for the first time, and had this to say:

"This year particularly when over 250 pieces of anti-transgender legislation have been introduced...targeting transgender children, LGBTQ youth, that I hope that all the kids who are feeling stigmatized when their healthcare is being jeopardized - their ability to play in sports - I hope they can see this Barbie and have a sense of hope and possibility. If they don't see themselves in this Barbie, I hope they know that they can create spaces where they do see themselves, where they are represented, because representation matters."

The actress is known for her breakout role as Sophia Burset in the immensely popular Netflix original series Orange is the New Black which debuted in 2012. She has since gone on to win an Emmy as the producer for Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word, a documentary centered around the lives of transgender youth. Cox also had a recurring role on Mindy Kaling's Hulu sitcom The Mindy Project and portrayed the deliciously sinister Dr. Frank-N-Furter for the TV movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again.

Check out photos of Cox's tribute Barbie Doll below:

Image via Mattel

Image via Mattel

Image via Mattel

Image via Mattel

Image via Mattel

