The Big Picture Law Abiding Citizen is an action-packed thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Despite mixed reviews, the film has found a new audience on Netflix, ranking in the top 10 internationally.

Fans eagerly await news of a potential sequel to continue the story of revenge and justice.

More than a decade since its release, Gerard Butler (Olympus Has Fallen) and Jamie Foxx’s (Django Unchained) high-octane action flick, Law Abiding Citizen has landed a new set of eyes and interest courtesy of Netflix. Sure, the movie may not have completely blown critics out of the water, holding it down on Rotten Tomatoes with a depressing 26%, but now it’s soaring alongside other hot titles on the streamer’s international Top 10 in the #5 spot. Butting heads every step of the way, Butler and Foxx’s characters ultimately both want to see justice handled properly in the F. Gary Gray-helmed feature, but have very different ways of getting it done.

Law Abiding Citizen follows Clyde Shelton (Butler), a grieving widower and father who was forced to helplessly stand by and watch the assaults and murders of his wife and daughter at the hands of Clarence Darby (Christian Stolte). The evidence that should land Darby a life behind bars and even the possibility of the death penalty is all there, but after law enforcement officials muck up the crime scene, the case’s prosecutor, Nick Rice (Foxx), has no choice but to cut a deal with the killer. Feeling completely abandoned by Rice and the justice system, Shelton holds onto the cards he was dealt, waiting 10 years before enacting his revenge on Darby. But, the grief-stricken man still has one person set in his sights, as he never forgave Rice for giving the depraved killer a second shot.

Along with Law Abiding Citizen’s leading men, the movie is a real who’s who of A-list faces, with EGOT recipient Viola Davis (The Woman King) joining the ensemble as the Mayor of Philadelphia, Leslie Bibb (Palm Royale) as Rice’s assistant, Bruce McGill (Collateral) as the Philadelphia DA, Regina Hall (the Scary Movie franchise) as Rice’s wife and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as a CIA agent.

The Future of ‘Law Abiding Citizen’

Don’t be fooled by the low Rotten Tomatoes score, as fans of action and the twisted dynamics between Foxx and Butler’s characters flocked to cinemas to see Law Abiding Citizen, earning it nearly $128 million against its $50 million production budget. Netflix isn’t the first time the film has had a notable resurgence either, as just two years ago, it was revealed that moves were being made for a follow-up film. Butler and his production company, G-Base, were initially attached to the project alongside his partner, Alan Siegel, with Lucas Foster and Kurt Wimmer also returning to co-pen the sequel. The Matrix franchise producers, Village Roadshow Pictures, were also leading the charge alongside Rivulet Media. Unfortunately, no further updates have come down the pipe since the initial announcement, so it’s unclear if the project will ever see the light of day.

Join the scores of Netflix subscribers who are breathing new life into Law Abiding Citizen as the movie is now streaming. U.S. audiences can check it out on Starz.

