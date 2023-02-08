The year is 2023 and Netflix is offering up new original films and series for its audience’s viewing pleasure. One such offering is a period drama that takes one back to the 19th century and offers a very different perspective on what it felt like to be a woman with a disruptive dream in that era. After releasing a teaser a couple of weeks ago, the new period drama series The Law According to Lidia Poët has its official trailer released by the streamer, ahead of the series premiere on February 15.

The series tells of a time when one’s qualifications for a role were dismissed on the basis of social class or gender. The focus of attention, and one set to fight this scourge, is Lidia Poët, a young Italian woman who has set out on becoming the first female lawyer in all of Italy. As the trailer begins, it is clear that while Poët might be excelling in her private and professional life, her being a woman meant that her skill as a lawyer was perceived as being less valuable. Soon, she takes on a murder case wherein she is heckled by family and the men in her field who believe she does not belong in the legal profession. Both parties have one goal – to get her out – but that won’t happen lightly.

“Disbarred for being a woman” was the headline in a newspaper daily and a hint at the obstacles that face Poët in her quest to practice the profession of her dreams. Despite it all, she puts herself in the midst of a difficult murder case while exposing her colleagues to the then unharnessed knowledge of forensics in crime solving. Poët is the symbol of the woman who refuses to “know her place” in an unfairly oppressive world and while enjoying liberation in her private affairs, she seeks to reclaim that in the professional space too.

The Law According to Lidia Poët will consist of six episodes and is directed by Letizia Lamartire and Matteo Rovere. Starring in the role of Poët is Matilda De Angelis. The series' cast also includes Eduardo Scarpetta, Pier Luigi Pasino, Sinead Thornhill, Dario Aita, and Sara Lazzaro. The Law According to Lidia Poët is based on a true story and is a small testament to how far the world has evolved over the past century.

The Law According to Lidia Poët premieres on Netflix on February 15. Watch the official trailer below: