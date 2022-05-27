The “dun dun” is going silent once again for Law & Order star Anthony Anderson, who will not be returning for Season 22. Although he already parted ways with his character, Detective Kevin Bernard, in 2010, Anderson came back to join the cast when the original series was picked up for Season 21 just last year. Sources close to Anderson claim that the actor was doing series creator Dick Wolf a favor in returning for the reboot, hoping to give the series some original cast star power in order to drive up viewership.

It was common knowledge that Anderson had only signed on for one season, something that should’ve given us a hint that the actor wasn’t planning to return. Anderson’s departure leaves another member of the cast’s return for Season 22 up in the air, as Sam Waterston also only inked a one-year deal. Waterston’s fate on the series has yet to be revealed.

Season 21 of the fan favorite television phenomenon followed the same pattern of its long-running original counterpart. The show follows the best and brightest of New York City’s detective and prosecution teams as they set out to uncover the truth behind each week’s new case. While the police units are tasked with hunting down the suspects and piecing together the mystery surrounding the sometimes deadly crimes, the prosecution teams are in charge of making sure justice is served within the wall’s of the courtroom. The series became an instant favorite when it debuted back in 1990 with its well-formed storylines that often featured dramatized versions of real-life crimes. It became so popular that a slew off-shoots and even several video games were created.

As for its most recent season, production brought in several new faces alongside the familiar mugs of Anderson and Waterston including Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi. Rick Eid serves as showrunner, with Wolf making his return to the family as an executive producer.

As for Anderson, his final performance in Season 21 sounded no alarms and gave no closure to his character. The episode seemed to be another day in the life with Bernard (Anderson) and his partner Cosgrove (Donovan) untangling the mystery of the slaying of an off-duty police officer. Because of this, we’re wondering if Bernard’s story will get a write-off with other characters explaining how or why he left, or if Anderson will make one final appearance to bid adieu to the world of Law & Order.

Next on his docket, the black-ish star and executive producer will be seen in a travel series for E!, Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation. As you can take from the title, the actor will be jetsetting with his beloved mom, Doris Hancox, across Europe in a series that promises to bring both the sights and the laughs.

