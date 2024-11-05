The enormous world of Law & Order knows no bounds. The hit franchise has been entertaining its viewers for many years now, and it is still going strong and boasts a loyal fanbase. Some shows that came out of this legal drama include Trial by Jury, True Crime, and my favorite, Special Victims Unit (SVU). Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been around since late 1999. I was incredibly late to the SVU train, but once I started the first episode, I can proudly say that I never looked back. There is just something about SVU that stands out from the rest of the franchise, and a part of it is thanks to the characters and their chemistry — especially the iconic duo of Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

Benson and Stabler share probably one of the most palpable chemistries in the franchise. However, we have yet to see them romantically involved, even though it’s been years. Though the “slow burn” gets annoying here and then, I can’t help but keep watching just in case the highly-anticipated time comes.

What Is ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ About?

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit follows a group of NYPD detectives assigned under the Special Victims Unit, which is focused on solving sexually motivated crimes (something that is well-described in the show’s iconic intro). Apart from Benson and Stabler, the initial cast includes John Munch (Richard Belzer), Monique Jeffries (Michelle Hurd), and Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek), though some cast come and go throughout the seasons.

SVU's detectives almost always work in pairs, so we get to see the characters' differing dynamics. For instance, Munch is usually cynical and sarcastic and sometimes butts heads with whoever he's paired up with. His original partner in the show is Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters), who can level with his rather straightforward personality at times, although Munch's best partnership is arguably with Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, played by Ice-T. Meanwhile, Benson and Stabler, no matter how much they care for each other, also disagree from time to time, but I love seeing them work together regardless.

Benson and Stabler Are the True Definition of a Slow Burn