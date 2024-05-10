The Big Picture Camryn Manheim will not return for Law & Order Season 24 as Lieutenant Kate Dixon.

The Season 23 finale airs on May 16, marking Manheim's final episode after 48 appearances.

Law & Order follows investigations by police and prosecutions in court, with past seasons on Peacock.

Changed are coming to Law & Order as Variety has confirmed that Camryn Manheim will not return for season 24. Manheim joined the production as Lieutenant Kate Dixon, a successor to Anita Van Buren (S. Epatha Merkerson) when NBC refreshed the series in 2021. The Season 23 finale, which will air May 16, will mark Manheim’s 48th and final episode.

Law & Order, created by Dick Wolf and produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, was renewed for a twenty-fourth season in March, over three decades after Season 1 aired. Its very first season premiered on September 13, 1990, and ran for twenty seasons before it was revived in September 2021 for its twenty-first season. Meanwhile, the show was renewed for its twenty-third season in April 2023.

Given Manheim's long-running relationship with the franchise, she will definitely be missed by many, including creator Wolf, who appreciates her contribution to Law & Order over the years. He said, "I thank Camryn for her three wonderful seasons helping us relaunch Law & Order. She is a class act, and I wish her nothing but the best for her next chapter." Manheim's first TV role was a guest spot in the first season of the series in 1991, followed by additional guest appearances whereby she played different characters in 1993 and 1994.

Sam Waterston & Jeffery Donovan Exit 'Law & Order' In Season 23

Manheim's exit will not be the first to happen to the franchise in season 23, as Sam Waterston, who appeared in more than 400 episodes as District Attorney Jack McCoy, left Law & Order after making his final appearance in the February 22 episode. He was replaced by Scandal's Tony Goldwyn, who steps in as interim D.A. Nick Baxter and joins the current cast of Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Mehcad Brooks and Reid Scott.

In addition, Jeffrey Donovan, who starred as detective Frank Cosgrove, also departed the show for the season and was replaced by Reid Scott as Vincent Riley. As for other exits in the revived franchise, Anthony Anderson, one of only two stars who was on the series before its revival, left his role as detective Kevin Bernard after season 21.

Law & Order, produced by a division of Universal Studio Group, has Rick Eid as showrunner, while Wolf, Pamela Wechsler, Alex Hall, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski executive produce.

Law & Order's Season 23 finale is set to air on May 16. Past seasons are streaming now on Peacock.

