This actor may have clocked out of the New Amsterdam Medical Center — but it looks like he’s taking his talents to new NBC destinations. Ryan Eggold, the previous star behind the 2018 medical drama New Amsterdam, was just confirmed by TVLine to be guest-starring in an episode of Law & Order’s upcoming Season 24.

Eggold will reportedly be playing Matt Riley, the brother of Senior Detective and recent Law & Order newcomer Vince Riley. Detective Riley, who is portrayed by Veep's Reid Scott, was added in Season 23 of Law & Order to replace Detective Frank Cosgrove following actor Jeffrey Donovan's departure. According to TheWrap, Matt will be making his debut on the third episode of the season, titled "Big Brother." It is not yet known what exact part Matt Riley will have to play in Law & Order Season 24, or even if he is in fact the titular 'big brother' of the duo. The presence of this character may hint at the show's willingness to further explore Vince and possibly flesh out a little of the detective's backstory.

While Vince's brother and other family members have been mentioned by the detective in Season 23, this will be the first time that one of them will be featured onscreen. Vince is known to have had a somewhat murky past before being hired as partner to Detective Jalen Shaw: he was, in fact, suspended from his previous post for punching a misogynist NYPD police captain. Vince chalked up his reaction to stress from the recent death of his father, but did not elaborate much further than that. With the casting of his brother in Season 24, however, it seems more than likely that the topic of the Rileys' father may arise — whether the senior detective likes it or not.

Who Else Will Be Guest-Starring on 'Law & Order' Season 24?

Olivia Benson fans can rejoice: after appearing for a few episodes in the original Law & Order, the star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Mariska Hargitay will be officially guest-starring for the first time on its revival. Also featuring as a guest star will be actress Elizabeth Marvel, known for her role as Defense Attorney Rita Calhoun in SVU. These two Law & Order franchise legends will both guest-star in the same October episode of Season 24. This episode is reportedly set to air before the introduction of Eggold's character.

These appearances are not the only sudden changes on the Law & Order set: ER alum Maura Tierney was recently cast as a new lieutenant for the upcoming season. But it seems like after some waves of uncertainty for the popular revival — Season 23 only rolled out a mere 13 episodes due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America Strike — things are starting to return to business as usual, with the upcoming Season 24 confirmed to be back to the regular 22 episodes. Fans no doubt hope that Season 24 of Law & Order will be ready to serve up the excitement that they all know and love — with some new characters and exciting cross-franchise appearances to boot.

Law & Order returns on October 3 on NBC at 8 PM. Watch previous episodes on Peacock.

