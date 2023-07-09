In case you didn’t know, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is the longest-running live-action drama series on TV. In its twenty-fourth season with 538 original episodes under its belt, the series remains a heavy hitter in NBC’s Thursday night lineup and even spawned a spin-off series, Law & Order: Organized Crime, that seems to be doing just as well. With so much success from its humble roots of Law & Order to its newest series, Organized Crime, it seems any spin-off is a very safe bet. Or is it?

What Happened to the 'Law & Order: For the Defense' Spinoff?

On May 3, 2021, NBC greenlit a straight-to-series addition to the Law & Order universe that would examine the work of defense attorneys, a first for the prosecution-focused drama franchise, called Law & Order: For the Defense. Similar to the other installments, For the Defense would craft plots from real-life headlines and focus on how defense attorneys protect the accused and the moral struggles that come along with the job. This is a bit of a change from the typical police procedural setup of the other series in the franchise, which executive producer Dick Wolf seemed particularly excited about, as it was a new take on the 30-year-old franchise that would give viewers a different perspective on the criminal justice system.

Wolf teamed up with CSI producer Carol Mendelsohn as the project came into creation. Mendelsohn herself had a hand in legal dramas previously as the producer of 2010’s The Defenders, writer and producer of 2006’s Capitol Law, and writer of an episode of 1990’s The Trials of Rosie O’Neill, and had a similar excitement as Wolf about taking a look at the other side of the justice system. The two were a dream team for the series; both Wolf and Mendelsohn have been responsible for some of the most popular crime dramas of the last three decades. With everything looking good, NBC announced on May 14, 2021, that For the Defense would premiere in the 21-22 television lineup, right alongside Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime.

However, a short two months later, on July 15, it was announced that the series had been scrapped. This surprised a lot of people, who were confused about how the show went from greenlit to abandoned in just a few months. So, what happened to For the Defense?

Why Was 'Law & Order: For the Defense' Scrapped?

Some speculate that the series was set aside because Law and Order, the franchise’s original series, received its twenty-first season after a decade-long hiatus. It premiered where For the Defense had been planned to be in the lineup. It appeared after NBC said there was still a new project in the works. However, the revival was met with less than spectacular reviews; maybe it would have been a smarter move to start anew with For the Defense than try to update Law and Order for today’s viewers.

Others think that the reason for the scrapping was because NBC felt a legal drama wouldn’t garner the same viewership as a police procedural, especially one about defense attorneys. Law and Order has always been about catching the criminals, and sometimes sprinkling in those grey area choices. This has earned the franchise a fair amount of criticism for being "copaganda," a form of entertainment that features police in an incredibly positive light and often sways public opinion of the criminal justice system in the police’s favor. This is especially true in Special Victims Unit’s (as well as other series) treatment of defense attorneys, showing them all as rather selfish, devoid of common morality, and pompous, and showing anyone who asks for a lawyer in a light of guilt, despite it being a right afforded to all people. With the franchise’s current depictions of the defense, it might be a little hypocritical to premiere an “unbiased” view of a criminal defense firm.

There’s also the simple fact that Wolf wasn’t seeing the progress necessary for the show. By its cancelation in July 2021, there had been no parts cast, no filming, and now word on script production. That’s a pretty rough start for a series that’s set to premiere in September of the same year, especially as a series revival is also being written and filmed alongside franchise favorites like Special Victims Unit. Plus, as previously mentioned, it’d be a bit out of place in the Dick Wolf Thursday Night Cop Show Power Hour, and given how much energy must be going into the writing of Special Victims Unit, Organized Crime, and Law and Order amidst all the criticism of police and police-based shows, Wolf’s team probably has very full hands.

For the Defense isn’t the only Law and Order series that has been scrapped recently, either. Another series, Law and Order: Hate Crimes, had been announced in 2018 and was meant to have an introductory tie-in episode in Special Victims Unit’s twentieth season. However, in March 2019, the series returned to development, and in 2020, it was discussed that the series would premiere on Peacock, a streaming service owned by NBC. However, nothing else has been mentioned about the show since. It seems the series would be very closely related to Special Victims Unit, so perhaps it’s best for it to be tabled until the series ends — if it ever actually does.

With so many other Law and Order projects requiring attention and being a proposed addition to a franchise that spends a lot of time belittling defense attorneys, For the Defense had a lot of obstacles from the beginning. It’s not as fascinating a dumpster fire as the history of a scrapped show like Confederate, but it does have a few of the same issues, like a too-quick announcement and a political climate that makes procedural crime dramas rather controversial. However, it ultimately boils down to an amicable decision between Wolf and NBC to scrap the show and continue to pursue different titles. Is it possible we may see For the Defense in a few years when more time can be spent on it? It’s definitely possible, though it may not be the “unbiased” view it has been described as. But hey, if they can make the defense as charismatic as Special Victims Unit’s prosecutors Rafael Barba (Raul Esparza) and Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino), if the series ever makes it back to the writers' room, fans will most likely give it a chance.