Two-time Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott is set to join Christopher Meloni on NBC's upcoming SVU spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime, Collider has confirmed.

The series brings back Meloni's beloved Elliot Stabler, who return to the NYPD to battle organized crime following a devastating personal loss. As Stabler rebuilds his life, he joins an elite new task force bent on dismantling the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one at a time. Meloni exited Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2011 following the show's 12th season, and the Season 13 premiere referenced Stabler's retirement from the force.

McDermott will be a series regular on Organized Crime, though details of his role remain under wraps. The actor is no stranger to network dramas, having earned an Emmy nomination for his work on The Practice, which ran for eight seasons on ABC. He was also nominated for a trio of Golden Globes, winning one in 1999.

Organized Crime hails from creator Dick Wolf, the Law & Order franchise architect who will executive produce the latest spinoff along with Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, and with production already under way in New York, it is expected to debut later this year.

McDermott has become something of a Ryan Murphy regular over the past several years, having worked with the mogul on American Horror Story, The Politician and Hollywood, the latter of which recently brought him his second Emmy nomination. It's funny, McDermott is a dependable TV star, and no matter his role in Organized Crime, he strikes me as a solid addition to the series, but his various shows over the years have never been for me.

No, as a film reporter, I've always seen McDermott as more of a handsome character actor. I've been a fan of his since I was a kid and saw him play a psycho terrorizing Christine Lahti in the TV movie The Fear Inside. His movie credits include Steel Magnolias, In the Line of Fire, Home for the Holidays, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Olympus Has Fallen, and he'll soon be seen alongside Will Smith in the Warner Bros. drama King Richard, about the father of Venus and Serena Williams. That's a pretty good feature resume for a guy who's generally regarded as a TV actor. I guess what I'm saying is, this dedicated SVU fan can't wait for Meloni's Stabler to come back, and if McDermott happens to be his new partner/captain/D.A. then all the better!

