According to Deadline, The L Word alum Jennifer Beals has been cast in a recurring role on Law & Order: Organized Crime. She'll be playing the wife of the show's newest antagonist, Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson), a drug kingpin and head of the Marcy Corporation who was introduced earlier this season, and has the exact level of sophistication and severity that make her perfect to play a villain's wife, or better yet, the mastermind herself.

Beals is currently starring in a recurring role on Disney+ hit The Book of Boba Fett as Madam Garsa, a Twi'lek who owns a cantina known as The Sanctuary. She also executive produces and stars in The L Word: Generation Q, in her role from the original series as Bette Porter. This isn't Beals' first trip to the Law & Order universe either — in 2007, she had a guest-starring role on the original series. Law & Order has been known to bring back actors they like in new roles without acknowledging their previous appearances, so this new role for Beals is totally in keeping with the rest of the series.

Law & Order: Organized Crime has quickly become a favorite for fans of the series, as it saw the long-awaited return of Law & Order: SVU's Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler. So much of Law & Order's staying power lays in the near twenty-year will they/won't they relationship between Elliot and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and even with their triumphant reunion after a decade apart, the franchise has continued to draw out their relationship. Organized Crime is currently in its second season, and while there's no news yet on a season three, Law & Order is clearly in a new renaissance right now, with multiple shows airing and a reboot for the original series on the way.

Beals joins the series just as star Dylan McDermott is set to make his exit from the series in order to take a lead role on yet another Dick Wolf series, FBI: Most Wanted. Law & Order has an ability to draw immense talent for its guest stars, and Beals is no exception. It'll be interesting to see how involved her character is in this season's overarching narrative, and which side of the law she'll be on.

Beals is set to appear later this season on Law & Order: Organized Crime. You can also catch her in Netflix's The Luckiest Girl Alive, later this year.

