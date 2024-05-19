The Big Picture Law & Order: Organized Crime was renewed for fifth a season on Peacock, but it won't return to NBC.

The move to Peacock frees up time slots for NBC with 80% of the audience already watching it on the streamer.

Season 5 will have fewer episodes following last year's strikes.

It's been less than a month since news of the acclaimed crime series Law & Order: Organized Crime's move to Peacock went public, but there appears to be a warranted reason. Organized Crime was renewed for a fifth season, though the show won't return on NBC, instead, it's moving exclusively to Peacock. In a recent interview with TV Line, an NBC executive shared the reason behind the move, highlighting the overall success of the show as well as its impressive performance on streaming.

President of Program Planning Strategy at NBCUniversal Entertainment Jeff Bader explained:

"Organized Crime is a very successful show; this isn't a show that was on the bubble. It's a show that works across the board, and it's very, very strong on streaming. [Moving Season 5 to Peacock] is a win-win for us – 80% of its viewing isn't in the time period where we schedule it, it's delayed on Peacock, so it just made sense to move that to free up the time period."

It is no news that Organized Crime has gained attraction worldwide with fans following it closely since it premiered in April 2021. The show's second season followed five months later before it was renewed for a third season in May 2022, which premiered in September of the same year. It then went on with a fourth season, which was renewed in April 2023 and aired in January 2024.

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Is One Of NBC's Best Dramas

Image via NBC

Organized Crime's viewer ratings have been through the roof, especially with last season's numbers. It had an average of 5.3 million viewers in the 10 PM EST time slot with a 0.6 rating in the key demo, making it rank very high on NBC's drama listing. Besides, given the series' move to Peacock, it will have one of its lowest episode counts to date, with 10 episodes since Season 4 had 13 episodes and Seasons 2 and 3 had 22 episodes each, lining up with the other Law & Order shows.

Season 5 will also see the return of John Shiban as showrunner. In addition, the new season's ten episodes will be led by Christopher Meloni reprising his role as Elliot Stabler after abruptly exiting from Law & Order: SVU. Meloni played Stabler for the first 12 seasons of SVU before his unexpected leave, but in 2021, he returned to the role of Stabler in Organized Crime, which has so far done well on Peacock, allowing for plenty of crossover between the two shows.

No premiere date has been set yet for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, but previous seasons are available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Law and Order: Organized Crime

WATCH on Peacock