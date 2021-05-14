Christopher Meloni's journey as square-jawed cop Elliot Stabler will continue on NBC, as the network has renewed Law & Order: Organized Crime for a second season.

What started as a spinoff of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has now become part of an entire night of L&O programming, as NBC will also launch Law & Order: For the Defense at 8 p.m. The trio makes for a three-headed hydra that should dominate the Thursday night landscape with numerous opportunities for crossover episodes that can be marketed as event viewing.

Personally, I have enjoyed Organized Crime's serialized approach to storytelling, even though the show dragged a bit this past week, which may be because Mariska Hargitay's Lt. Benson can slow the show down more than help it at times. But I'm looking forward to the inevitable clash between Stabler and Dylan McDermott's mafia boss Richard Wheatley.

Image via NBC

Danielle Moné Truitt, Tamara Taylor and Ainsley Seiger co-star on the show, which hails from executive producer Dick Wolf. Ilene Chaiken serves as showrunner, and she also executive produces Organized Crime alongside Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television.

With SVU coming back for a record-extending Season 23 and Organized Crime joining it in the renewal club, the next piece of the puzzle will be casting the lead in For the Defense, which in a change of pace for the franchise, will revolve around a criminal defense firm. It's a smart pivot away from the brand's usual all-police-are-heroes storylines but it will need a sturdy anchor in order to successfully chart new territory. A Black lead would be a smart way to go, given the other two series.

