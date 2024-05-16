The Big Picture Elliot Stabler faces a high-stakes showdown in the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 finale, trying to stop weapon sales and find the mole. Watch an exclusive sneak peek below.

The new episode "Stabler's Lament" features an ATF raid, family tensions, and promises of safety.

Season 5 of Organized Crime will air exclusively on Peacock with fewer episodes.

Tensions are high across all aspects of the Season 4 finale for Law & Order: Organized Crime. In this Collider exclusive sneak peek, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and his team are carefully monitoring an incoming ship they know to be loaded with weapons waiting to be sold to the highest bidder. All this comes as they continue to search for a possible mole among the ranks.

In this episode, "Stabler's Lament," the ATF Bureau is planning a raid of Redcoat’s warehouse, as Trisha Beck (Rivera Reese) promises to help Stabler keep Elliot's younger brother Joe Jr. (Michael Trotter) safe. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) also comes face to face with the man who killed Sam (Abubakr Ali) and another Stabler family dinner causes tensions to run high.

The 13-episode season follows the precedent set by the previous installments of single-arc storylines told across an entire season rather than the episodic formula of other shows in the Law & Order universe such as Law & Order as well as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. After returning from an undercover assignment, this season has seen the reappearance of more of Stabler's family members, including his son as well as his brother. Joe Jr. has found himself entangled with the very people Stabler and his team are trying to stop.

Stabler and Team Are Trying to Play Their Cards Right on 'Organized Crime'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Organized Crime brings Season 4 to a close after the news that Season 5 will be moving strictly to Peacock. This past season, fans have gotten a triple dose of Law & Order shows on Thursdays on NBC with Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Season 5 will be one of the shortest seasons to date for the show with only a ten-episode run. Season 4 was shortened due in part to the writers' and actors' strikes last fall. Fear not, fans will still be able to see some Law & Order on television screens in the fall: Law & Order as well as SVU are staying on cable and will follow next-day streaming. It's unclear if Organized Crime will premiere the following day after the other shows to keep the streaming availability the same or if it will premiere on Peacock at the same time as it would have on cable.

All Law & Order shows air on Thursdays on NBC and are available to stream on Peacock the next day. You can tune into the Season 4 finale tonight on NBC and watch our exclusive sneak peek above.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Elliot Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Release Date April 1, 2021 Cast Christopher Meloni , Tamara Taylor , Dylan McDermott , Rick Gonzalez Main Genre Crime Seasons 4 Franchise Law & Order

