For only the second time in his career, Jason Patric is taking up a significant role in a series on the small screen. Deadline reports that the star, known for his performances in The Lost Boys and Narc, has been recruited for the upcoming fifth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime in a recurring role as the new detective, Tim McKenna. He’ll join the Christopher Meloni-led team just as the show is moving off of NBC to premiere solely on Peacock going forward. A date still hasn’t been hammered out, but Season 5 is still slated to arrive in 2025.

The state of Organized Crime has been a bit uneasy ever since the change in release strategy and the departure of its fifth showrunner, John Shiban, last year. To compensate for the loss, former helmer Matt Olmstead was brought in as an executive producer to help finish the scripts in the absence of another leader. The stars are just as unsure of the show’s immediate future as the fans, with Danielle Moné Truitt, who plays the partner of Meloni’s Detective Elliot Stabler, saying as much in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month. Though the series remains in limbo, Patric’s addition is a positive movement, at least.

Created by Olmstead along with Law & Order godfather Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken, Organized Crime has spent the last four seasons following Det. Stabler and his teammates as they hit their stride as members of the Organized Crime Control Bureau. The veteran detective originally seen in Law & Order: SVU initially joined to find his wife's killers and has since been focused on helping root out the most dangerous criminal syndicates working in New York City. Season 5 will feature some exciting developments for the show, including Meloni writing the second episode, which will feature the return of his old partner and will-they-won't-they love interest Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Rick Gonzalez are among the returning cast, with Dean Norris getting the promotion to series regular.

Where Else Has Patric Been of Late?

Patric's only other major television role came back in 2016 with Fox's sci-fi mystery series Wayward Pines. For the most part, he's been a fixture of the big screen, from the aforementioned Lost Boys and Narc to Speed 2: Cruise Control, where he replaced Keanu Reeves opposite Sandra Bullock. His most recent role came in the action flick Armor, pitting him against Sylvester Stallone and his band of armed thieves looking to steal the millions of dollars of gold in his armored truck. Last year, he also enjoyed a small role in the horror mega-slasher Terrifier 3 as Sienna and Jonathan's late father Michael

There's no date yet for the return of Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 5 on Peacock. Stay tuned here at Collider for more news as it comes out. Seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream now.