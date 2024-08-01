The Big Picture Christopher Meloni teases the return of his beloved character from Law & Order: SVU in Organized Crime Season 5.

Meloni is writing an episode for the new season and confirms Mariska Hargitay will appear.

Fans eagerly anticipate the reunion between Stabler and Benson in the upcoming season.

If you’ve been awaiting any information about the much-expected fifth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Christopher Meloni has some news, but sorry, it’s not the release date. The lead star, who has portrayed Detective Elliot Stabler on the show since its debut in 2021, recently revealed another role he would play in the upcoming season while also teasing the return of a beloved character from Law & Order: SVU. Fans would recall that Meloni was once in the first Law & Order spinoff for more than a decade before exiting his Stabler role ahead of Season 13.

Production has begun for Law & Order: SVU Season 26, with Organized Crime’s next installment already in progress as well. Meloni told People Magazine this, adding that in addition to his return as Stabler, he is also in the middle of writing Episode 2 of the new season. He said of the feat, "It is awesome. But it's a responsibility, so I don't want to mess it up."

The Handmaid’s Tale actor did not reveal any more details about what he’s writing about, nor could he reveal whether he will return for a cameo on Law & Order: SVU. However, he confirmed that his former costar, Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson), will appear on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, not just in any episode but in the one he is writing. He shared, “I know [Olivia] Benson will be with OC for a moment there.”

There Will Be a Reunion in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 5

It remains unclear what will go down between Meloni and Hargitay’s characters as the Man of Steel actor failed to divulge more. He only teased, "I'm going to have an opportunity to... I don't know. I'll tell you what. Hopefully, uncover, peel away a little bit more of the onion or uncover a little more depth of feeling between them." It's no news that there’s a history between Stabler and Benson, who were partners in Special Victims Unit since 1999 till Meloni left the series. Not to mention, the chemistry between them has kept fans wondering if they would ever become entangled. Fans will have to wait till the new season of Law & Order: Organized Crime to see what’s in store for the duo.

Even Hargitay hinted at their reunion in Organized Crime Season 5 earlier this year, saying, "I’m actually planning on it. I just told him the other day. We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it’s time. It’s time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other’s universe. That’s why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we’re excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."

The premiere date for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 is yet to be announced, but past seasons are streaming on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

