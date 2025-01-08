Things are still in the dark for fans of one of the newest additions to the Law & Order franchise. Law & Order: Organized Crime's Season 5 has still yet to have a premiere date announced. It was announced last year that the show would move to airing exclusively on Peacock, rather than airing on NBC's network and next day stream to Peacock like the other Law & Order shows. The move has seemingly left the show in a liminal space, with no premiere date to be seen for the fall or midseason premiere dates for NBC or Peacock. The show also lost its fifth showrunner, with John Shiban departing back in November.

The news is not something even star Danielle Moné Truitt knows. Truitt plays Sgt. Ayanna Bell, partner to Chris Meloni's Detective Elliot Stabler in the Organized Crime Control Bureau. Truitt took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain to fans that she likely knows even less than they do. She says in part, "if you haven't heard, that means I have not heard."

Where Did 'Law and Order: Organized Crime' Season 4 Leave Off?

By Season 4, the show has found its groove, and started rooting around in Stabler's family tree. Between fans holding their breath pretty much every episode his mother, Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn), was in, and then leaving off with Elliot finding out not only is his youngest, Eli (Nicky Torchia), going to be a father, but is interested in joining the police force. The focus on Stabler's family is reminiscent of the early Law & Order: Special Victims Unit days when his role as a husband and father was not only interwoven within the narrative of many episodes, but sometimes the springboard for an episode's plot.

Organized Crime took off after the backdoor pilot during the Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit episode "Return of the Prodigal Son" where his wife, Kathy Stabler was critically injured and later dies from an explosion ordered by Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor), wife of Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). Wheatley would be the first "big bad" the Organized Crime team takes on. Organized Crime also stars Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez, and Brent Antonello.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5's premiere date remains up in the air. Stay with Collider for the latest updates. You can catch up on past episodes now on Peacock.

