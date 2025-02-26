It's been almost a year since the news broke that Law & Order: Organized Crime was renewed for a fifth season, but that fifth season would be moving exclusively to Peacock. The latest seasons of Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit have been well underway since last fall and just recently returned from midseason hiatus. That progress has had Organized Crime fans, and even the cast, chomping at the bit for news of Season 5. Even Danielle Moné Truitt, who plays Sgt. Ayanna Bell posted to social media to tell fans she was as in the dark as they were about Season 5 news. Now, we finally have a premiere date and even a first look at the upcoming season of the Christopher Meloni-led series.

Peacock released both a trailer and a series of images for the new season, along with the official summary of Season 5:

"Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving. Season five explores the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice."

Elliott Stabler Is in Pursuit of Justice in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 5