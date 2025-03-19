Just a day after the announcement that the Season 5 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime would be airing on NBC as well as Peacock, NBC has unveiled a new trailer and new images for the upcoming season. Christopher Meloni returns as Detective Elliot Stabler as the OCCB and Stabler deal with "the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice." In the new trailer, we’re getting the promised family drama, including seeing more of Stabler’s son, Elliot Stabler Jr. or Eli (Nicky Torchia), on the job as a uniformed officer.

The trailer opens with Elliot at confession and as he leaves the church, it's clear he's being watched, but unclear by whom. The trailer also shows Elliot mentoring his son as he joins the force, ahead of his impending fatherhood. Eventually, Elliot is called to go back undercover by Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), and soon Elliot looks to be in over his head, wincing as someone is shot at point-blank range in front of him. The team looks to be on the hunt for a serial killer that may put Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) in danger. As the trailer comes to a close, Elliot is hit by a truck. The trailer ends with his mother, Bernadette “Bernie” Stabler (Ellen Burstyn) saying “do not make me bury you,” in an emotional moment for all Stablers involved.

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 5 Is a Family Affair

When Organized Crime returns for Season 5, the extended Stabler family returns with it. In addition to Elliot, Eli, and Bernie, we'll also see Randall Stabler, played by Dean Norris. Norris has previously teased the "edgier" tone of the show, now that it's moved exclusively to Peacock. Norris also promised "a lot of family stuff" between him as Randall and Meloni's Elliot. In previous seasons, we've seen Stabler work through the truth about his father, Joseph Stabler (Tom Merlino), and deal with all the things his brother Joe Jr. (Michael Trotter) had mixed himself up in. Now, things are forward-looking, with Eli becoming a cop ahead of becoming a father at a young age, repeating history after Elliot did much the same with his late wife Kathy (Isabel Gillies). From the trailer, it seems that early in the job Eli will be forced to fire his weapon, which causes him to be pretty shaken up.

Law & Order: Organized Crime returns April 17 with the premiere also airing on NBC before moving to Peacock the rest of the season. See the new trailer above and the new images below.