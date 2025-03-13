The switch to streaming comes with its pros and cons. Law & Order: Organized Crime is now switching exclusively to streaming on Peacock after airing on NBC for the last four seasons. The series returns April 17, with the first two episodes that night, followed by eight more, dropping weekly, for a total of 10 episodes. The show, falling in line with the others in the franchise, like the flagship Law & Order and the spin-off Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with its raw, insidious tone. As the show now moves to streaming only, there are certain liberties that can be taken now, according to Organized Crime star Dean Norris. Norris plays the older brother, Randall, to Christopher Meloni's Detective Elliot Stabler. Speaking with TV Insider, Norris says that the show's fifth season is "edgier" in comparison to those that have come before it.

"There’s a lot of family stuff between me and my good buddy Chris Meloni, and I think you guys are going to love it. I’m really excited because it’s on Peacock. We can say the F word. It’s a lot edgier, it’s a lot more intense, and so it’s been kind of freeing in a way, creatively, to be on streaming, on Peacock, instead of on the network."

Stabler's Family Drama Continues in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 5