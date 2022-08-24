NBC has released a new teaser for the Law & Order premiere event, an unprecedented three-hour crossover episode uniting the teams of Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Besides joining the three squads to solve a mind-blowing case, the crossover event also serves as the first episode of each show’s new season.

While the trailer doesn’t give away too much about what we’ll watch in the crossover event, it reveals that the case demanding the cooperation of three squads involves “arms, drugs, and sex trafficking.” As NBC tells us, the case starts as a mysterious girl gets shot in cold blood, leading to an investigation that uncovers a vast criminal organization trafficking all sorts of illegal products, including human lives. So it’s no wonder the central Law & Order team will need to ask for backup from the unit specialized in organized crimes and the one that deals with victims of sex crimes.

First released in 1990, Law & Order quickly became one of the most successful TV shows ever created, spawning multiple spinoffs and a movie. So far, we have already followed seven different teams in the original series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, Law & Order: Los Angeles, and Law & Order True Crime. The three series involved in the premiere event are the only franchise shows still ongoing.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Law & Order' and 9 Other Shows That Prove Network TV Is Alive And Well

The Law & Order premiere event was written by Rick Eid (Law & Order) and Gwen Sigan (Chicago P.D.). The first two hours of the crossover are directed by Law & Order veteran Jean de Segonzac, with Alex Hall (Law & Order, The Deuce) helming the final hour. The episodes will air in the order of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order, with no credits nor title sequences in-between the episodes. So, fans willing to DVR the crossover event should know once things start, they will move fast until the end.

The Law & Order brand is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment. Talking about the remarkable premiere event, Wolf said:

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the ‘Law & Order’ brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on ‘Organized Crime,’ then migrates to ‘SVU’ and finally the trial on ‘Law & Order,’. Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script and I can’t think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of ‘Law & Order’ Thursday.”

Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCU Television and Streaming, also added:

“This unprecedented scheduling block is a tribute to all the ‘Law & Order’ fans who’ve been watching this iconic brand for four decades on NBC. We couldn’t be more excited to open our season with such a historic event.”

The Law & Order premiere event will air on NBC on Thursday, September 22, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT. The three-part special will also be available at Peacock the day after. Check out the crossover event’s trailer and synopsis below: