Almost twelve years ago, Law & Order ended its long run at NBC and bowed out after going on for 20 seasons and roughly 450 episodes. Now, the flagship series (or “mothership Law & Order”) that generated several spin-offs and adaptations is making a comeback with former cast members. Once again, the procedural series will follow a two-pronged crime investigation: through the police detectives and prosecution by the district attorney.

The first image from Season 21 of Law & Order confirms the return of Anthony Anderson (black-ish), who’s reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, a character he played from Season 18 to the (former) end of the series. Anderson is side by side with the new lead, Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), who plays an NYPD detective. Donovan has been on Law & Order before, but as two different minor characters who weren’t part of the regular or recurring casts.

The image Wolf Entertainment posted on Instagram is a behind-the-scenes look at the series' return, with Anderson and Donovan seen through two screens, indicating production is underway and the actors are filming a scene in which they probably interrogate a suspect.

Even though Law & Order ended in 2010 after 20 years on air, its legacy was far from over with spin-off shows like Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, Law & Order: Los Angeles, Law & Order: True Crime, and, most recently, Law & Order: Organized Crime – not to mention the equally famous and longest-running spin-off Law & Order: Special Victims Unit starring Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. Law & Order: SVU has run longer than the original series, and it's currently at Season 23.

Created by Dick Wolf, Season 21 of Law & Order will continue to see the involvement of the franchise creator. He will share credit with showrunner Rick Eid, who has written for Law & Order and its spin-offs before, as well as other shows like FBI and Chicago P.D., so it's safe to say he's got a hold on cop shows.

Law & Order is expected to premiere on February 24 on NBC. You can check out the first-look Instagram post below:

