NBC has brought back a major series in Law and Order, with an unprecedented 21st season following an abrupt cancellation back in 2010. Producer Dick Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid will both return for the new installment, which currently has no release date. The new season will of course focus on "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."

The move is a dream come true for Wolf, who didn't get to deliver a proper send-off for the series. Law & Order's cancellation came when contract negotiations fell through. Law & Order is the longest-running drama series thanks to sister series Law & Order: SVU, though Wolf always wanted to continue the primary series. Eid will faithfully oversee this new outing, a seasoned veteran having worked on SVU, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, and other iconic Wolf-generated series in FBI and Chicago P.D.

Wolf isn't the only one who is ecstatic, though, with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Chairman Susan Rovner expressing her excitement:

“Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."

Image via NBC

Related: Katherine Waterston Takes Us From Growing Up With an Actor Parent to Leading 'The World to Come'

Rumors of a resurgence of Law & Order had broken back in spring, though the rumblings turned out to be an ultimately canned spin-off. While Law & Order: For the Defense didn't get to see the light of day, L&O fans will hopefully be able to enjoy the 21st season sooner rather than later. No official announcements have emerged surrounding a cast, though it is expected to feature fan-favorite characters. Sam Waterston, known for playing District Attorney Jack McCoy, is supposedly the network's most desired returnee.

The iconic procedural Law & Order has received numerous accolades throughout its run, earning the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 1997. Waterston won an Emmy in 1995, with co-star Jerry Orbach earning a posthumous Emmy in 2005 for his work as Senior Detective Lennie Briscoe. The series has also featured several other notable cast members throughout its run, including (but far from limited to) George Dzundza, Chris Noth, Jill Hennessy, Angie Harmon, Benjamin Bratt, Michael Imperioli, and Anthony Anderson.

It's unknown currently whether or not Law & Order will be ready for a mid-season premiere, but the new season is clearly a top priority for NBC.

Keep Reading: How a 'Law and Order' Audition Made All the Difference for 'Run' Star Sarah Paulson

Share Share Tweet Email

The Most Powerful Avengers In the MCU, Ranked From an O.G. like Hulk to an up-and-comer like Shang-Chi, these are the seven most powerful Avengers in the MCU.

Read Next