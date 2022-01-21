The teaser for Season 21 of the classic crime drama Law & Order has been released, revealing the return of Jack McCoy, played by Sam Waterston, the mighty District Attorney who was both unconventional and direct right from his arrival in Season 5 of the flagship Law & Order series. The show will return with an all-new season February 24 on NBC.

The teaser’s main throughline is a powerful quote by Waterston’s character, who says “It’s OK to play the hero, as long as you win.” This fits into McCoy’s powerful ideals when it comes to court, as his past actions have shown just what he’s willing to do to secure conviction. The teaser not only included McCoy, but also featured a few more characters including Oldelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun, Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove, and Hugh Dancy as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price.

The newest season will continue in the classic bifurcated format of the past seasons, taking a deep look at the police and their investigative methods. The show makes a point to showcase that sadly, they aren’t always triumphant, but with McCoy’s return, things are definitely going to get interesting in the courtroom.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Sam Waterston Will Return for 'Law & Order' Season 21

McCoy’s return seems to signal a large shift for the series as McCoy’s court tactics aren’t always the most... well, tactful. He has bent and broken rules in order to secure convictions and has often left many in the crossfire of his goal, including the many innocents he charged in order to strong-arm them into testifying. However, in the later seasons, his ruthless maneuvers did put a few guilty people away, including Governor Donald Shalvoy and his wife Rita, who committed murder in order to secure power in New York and beyond.

Law & Order Season 21 promises the return of a few old faces as well as the arrival of new ones as the characters do what they do best: investigate and convict the criminals of New York City in any way they can. The newest season will premiere on February 24 on NBC. Watch the trailer below:

'Mission: Impossible 7' & '8' Delayed to 2023 and 2024 We'll have to wait until next year to see Ethan Hunt again.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email