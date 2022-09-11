Law & Order’s most ambitious crossover premiere event has fans wildly excited. In an unprecedented move NBC will showcase a three-hour crossover episode uniting the teams of revived Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The crossover will also serve as the first episode of each show’s new season. While we’ve seen the mind-blowing trailer that hints at three squads coming together to deal with a crime that involves “arms, drugs, and sex trafficking,” nothing much was known till now. In recent interviews, Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid, Julie Martin, SVU head writer, and showrunner David Graziano have revealed intriguing details about the upcoming event.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Eid revealed the “integrated” nature of the episode. Per him as opposed to usual network television crossovers that have one show handing off the baton to another, the premiere event will see all the characters working together during the three-hour crossover, saying, “this one is much more integrated, where all the characters are in every hour in an integrated, seamless way.” Providing more context about how the event will affect the rest of the season, SUV writer Martin told Today, per her understanding, “the timeline of the three-hour movie premiere is sort of in its own time and place, and it's not necessarily linked to either our last episode of last season, nor our first episode of this season.” Further, she divulged that the crossover is “kind of an independent entity” and that the SUV team gets “involved because the case itself involves sex-trafficked girls."

The episode is written by Eid along with Gwen Sigan, Graziano commended them for taking on the challenges, saying, “It's pretty tough to do and there's like challenges, and they're just basic morphological challenges, but they did a good job.” Further, corroborating Martin’s remarks the showrunner revealed, “Our episode two will pick up like roughly six weeks after the events of the crossover."

The first two hours of the crossover event are helmed by Law & Order vet Jean de Segonzac while the final hour will be helmed by Alex Hall. The episodes will air in the order of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order, with no credits or title sequences in between the episodes.

The crossover event will air on NBC on September 22, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT, and will also be available at Peacock from September 23. You can check out the trailer and synopsis below: