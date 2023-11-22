The Big Picture Reid Scott joins the cast of Law and Order as a series regular, playing an NYPD detective, filling the void left by Jeffrey Donovan.

Law and Order has seen multiple cast changes, with Donovan and Anthony Anderson exiting the series, and Mehcad Brooks joining as a new partner.

The upcoming season of Law and Order will focus on detectives and lawyers, and bring back familiar characters for a 13-episode season.

Actor Reid Scott has joined the cast of the upcoming season of police procedural drama Law and Order as a series regular. The details of his character are tightly kept under wraps, but he’ll play a currently unnamed NYPD detective. He’ll fill in the void left by Jeffrey Donovan, who played Detective Frank Cosgrove in Seasons 21 and 22.

Law & Order is seeing constant cast changes as Donovan marks another character exiting the series since its revival. The actor exited the show over creative differences. Before Donovan, returning actor Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as detective Kevin Bernard in Season 21 from the series’ original run, also exited the series. Later, Mehcad Brooks joined the cast in the following season as Frank’s new partner Jalen Shaw. The series was revived in 2021 and has seen much fanfare in the last two seasons.

Nonetheless, the field is wide open for the next season of Law and Order as the Season 22 finale notably had no cliffhangers or lingering storylines, it saw a U.S. senator being shot and followed the district attorney's office attempting to enact measures of gun control. With relevant themes and a focus on both detectives and lawyers, the upcoming season will bring back Brooks as Detective Shaw, Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon, Hugh Dancy as Executive ADA Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun, Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy along with Scott as-yet unnamed NYPD detective for a 13-episode long season.

Where Have You Seen Reid Scott Before?

Scott was recently seen in the latest installment of the FX anthology series American Horror Stories: Delicate. In the fifth episode titled, "Daphne," he starred alongside Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and more. He also starred in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But perhaps he’s best known for HBO’s Veep, in which he starred as political staffer Dan Egan for seven seasons. He’ll be next seen in the Amazon film Idea of You, starring opposite Anne Hathaway and directed by Michael Showalter — the film recently wrapped production. His other credits include Who Invited Charlie? opposite Adam Palley and Jordana Brewster, Wildflower, My Adventures with Superman, Black-ish, The Afterparty, and more.

While no further details are available about Scott’s character, stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Law & Order Season 23 premieres Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8/7c on NBC. All seasons of the show are available on Peacock to stream.

