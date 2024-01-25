The Big Picture NBC has shared with Collider an exclusive clip from a new episode of Law & Order featuring more of Reid Scott's debut on the show.

The clip showcases the dynamics between the new characters and their investigation into a CEO's death.

Season 23 of Law & Order will have a shorter run due to the double strike, but more cases are expected in future seasons.

If you’re a fan of Veep or just a plain Law & Order fan that was eager to see more of Reid Scott’s debut on the long-running series, NBC has got you covered. Today, the network shared with Collider an exclusive clip from the investigative series’ second episode, which is scheduled to air tonight. Titled “Human Innovation,” the episode centers around the death of a CEO that implicates multiple suspects – and his killing might have been a retribution.

The clip features a run-of-the-mill rapport that we’re used to seeing in Law & Order, but it’s exactly the kind of conversation that propels the episode forward and lets viewers see the detectives’ minds at work. The scene is also great for us to see the new dynamics between Scott’s character Vincent Riley, his partner Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks), and Lt. Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim). The trio analyzes a video that possibly removes two suspects from the list of possible killers of the CEO.

At the same time, the team discovers a new lead that, while thin, may end up putting them on the right track to crack out the case. As Law & Order fans — and procedural lovers in general — know, there are red herrings all around when it comes to real and fictional investigations, and part of the fun is trying to figure out the clues along with the investigative team. But we'll only find out what's the deal with "Eva" when the episode airs tonight.

Less Cases For Season 23 of 'Law & Order'

Much like most network shows this year, Season 23 of Law & Order will have a shorter run due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that took place during a good chunk of 2023. Used to an average of 20+ episodes rolled out each year, fans will see half of that in current seasons. However, shows will likely go back to their normal episode count in the next fall season and we'll have a lot more cases to dig into.

Law & Order's sister series are also back and all eyes are on Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The crossover from both spin-offs at the end of the last season left a lot of threads to be picked up this year, and long-time fans might have a new relationship to root for. The spin-offs also air new episodes tonight.

You can watch our exclusive clip of Law & Order above.