Law & Order is adding some Emmy-nominated firepower in Season 24. Fresh off of her most recent role in the blockbuster sequel Twisters, Maura Tierney has joined the long-running procedural crime drama as a series regular as exclusively reported by TV Line. Details about her character have yet to be revealed, though she's said to be boarding the cast as a lieutenant. She'll officially join the program when the new season premieres on October 3, marking her return as a fixture in the NBC Thursday lineup since her time on ER.

With the news, Tierney is back on the network where she received her first Emmy nomination during a decade-long role as Abby Lockhart on the aforementioned hit medical drama. She's been a favorite on the small screen across many roles, however, notably including her other Award-worthy turn on The Affair at Showtime and her comedic role on NewsRadio which also aired on NBC. In more recent years, she's continued to make her presence known with a recurring spot in the Brian Cranston-led Your Honor and a co-starring spot opposite Jeff Daniels in American Rust. Aside from the Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones-led natural disaster flick, she's also recently played the matriarch of the Von Erich family on the big screen in The Iron Claw.

Notably, this won't be Tierney's first stint aboard Law & Order either, as she previously guest-starred in an episode back in 1991. The acclaimed actress's return couldn't come at a better time though. Following the departure of Sam Waterston after 17 seasons and Camryn Manheim soon after at the end of Season 23, there was a vacuum left for new talent to step in. Tony Goldwyn helped fill the void of the former, though it was only the latest in a series of high-profile departures, with Jeffrey Donovan also leaving last summer. Tierney adds a stable and immensely talented presence back to the fold to join the team alongside the also returning Reid Scott, Hugh Dancy, and Oldelya Halevi.

NBC picked up Law & Order and its even more tenured spin-off Law & Order: SVU for new seasons earlier this year amid what can be described as a renaissance for both series. The former raked in an average of 7.7 million viewers last season, a 56% increase from its previous season and an impressive 122% rise in the key 18-49 demographic. Nearly 35 years since the Dick Wolf show first graced television screens, it's clear that viewers are still in love with the format of covering both the investigation and prosecution of realistic cases, especially with a history of strong characters carrying the drama at the crime scenes and inside the courtroom.

Law & Order Season 24 premieres on NBC on Thursday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET.