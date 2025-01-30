Law & Order is no stranger to particularly murky crimes and stories, and the latest episode is another great example of that. The latest episode of the long-running drama will see a wealthy man murdered in his own home, and some highly suspect behavior from the man's own kids. Collider is delighted to be bringing to our readers an exclusive first look at the episode, entitled "The Hardest Thing".

In our exclusive sneak peek from this evening's episode, we see Shaw (Mehcad Brooks), Riley (Reid Scott), and Lt. Brady (Maura Tierney) discussing the victim's circumstances including how he was scammed out of a large portion of his fortune. However, not everything appears to add up and, after having spoken with his children once before, they decide to double back and see if those highly convenient stories actually check out the way they said. There may be trouble ahead, here. The episode logline is as follows:

"When a wealthy man is executed in his home, Shaw and Riley aim to determine who was greedy enough to want him dead. Price must try a difficult case amidst his father’s failing health."

How Long Has Law & Order Been on the Air?

The original Law & Order premiered on September 13, 1990, and ran for 20 seasons before being canceled in 2010. However, the series was revived in 2022 for Season 21 and has continued since, with its latest season airing in 2025. As of 2025, Law & Order is one of the longest running scripted dramas in television history. Ironically, though, it is second only to its spin-off, Law & Order: SVU, which has been airing continuously since 1999 and holds the record for the longest-running live-action prime time series.

The show was created by the legendary Dick Wolf, one of television's most prolific producers, and it became the foundation for what is now a massive television franchise, including multiple spin-offs like Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The show is a procedural crime drama which focuses on the investigation and arrest, or the Law, and then moves on to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for prosecution, or the Order. The show is a cultural touchstone of American television and is one of the best known titles in the world.

Law & Order Season 24 airs on Thursdays. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.