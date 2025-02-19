Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Law & Order Season 24, Episode 12.This season of Law & Order, showrunner Rick Eid and his writers have focused on delving deeper into the show's beloved characters, allowing the audience to connect with them beyond the typical procedural aspects of the cases they're working on. This approach has been especially effective with ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi). In Season 21, when ADA Maroun is introduced, audiences learn that in 2013, her sister was tragically killed at the hands of her abuser. The police knew the murderer's identity but were unable to file charges.

This background has shaped many of the cases Sam has worked on, bringing a more nuanced perspective, especially compared to her male colleagues, DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy). At times, her emotions have nearly gotten the best of her, particularly in the first episode of Season 24. In a case that closely mirrored her sister's, no one was held accountable for a horrific crime, and the case had to be dismissed due to insufficient evidence. Price knew her background and understood her emotional reaction, filling the new DA Baxter in and supporting her to ensure she didn't lose her job. "Duty to Protect" involved another case that hit close to home for Sam, where she once again drew on her previous experience and took a more nuanced approach to the case.

The Case in "Duty to Protect" Takes a Personal Turn in 'Law & Order'