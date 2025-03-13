One of the characters in tonight's episode of Law & Order may be taking its title a bit too literally. Season 24, Episode 15, "Crossing Lines" will see District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) running into a conflict of interest with his girlfriend, defense attorney, Kate Norris, played by Maggie Siff. Collider is exclusively unveiling a clip ahead of tonight's episode that shows the moment that throws Baxter and Kate's relationship into a possible conflict of interest. Baxter is explaining to Kate that an arrest was made in a murder investigation. The only problem is that Kate already knows about it, because the woman asked to retain her legal services. Immediately the conversation shifts, knowing that any more serious shop talk could be a conflict of interest.

The logline for "Crossing Lines" is as follows:

"When an up-and-coming politician is found dead, Shaw and Riley untangle the victim's personal life to identify a suspect; Baxter recuses himself to help Price make the case."

Things Are About To Get Complicated for Baxter on 'Law & Order'

Talking with TV Insider ahead of the new episode, Goldwyn explains the mess that's in store for Baxter with this new case and new girlfriend. “[W]hen we meet the woman, Kate, that he’s involved with, you go, wow, this is really cool. This feels good," Goldwyn goes onto explain the conflict of interest that lies ahead. "And she is a defense attorney who ends up becoming the defense counsel for the murder suspect for the defendant. And that really complicates things for Baxter and, by extension, Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), and it gets a little messy in his relationship. I thought it was a really well done way.”

Last season, fans met Baxter's wife Julia Baxter, played by Tara Westwood during the Season 23 episode "In Harm's Way." His dedication to his job left things tense and uncertain with Julia and their family. Now it would seem that he's either since divorced or is going through a separation at the very least, now be dating Kate. The change to date another attorney is probably also no accident. Besides the now awkward conflict of interest that Kate and Baxter are facing in tonight's episode, dating someone who understands the demands of the job as well as you do will likely foster a healthier relationship.

Check out the exclusive sneak peek for "Crossing Lines" above. The episode premieres tonight on NBC. Watch past episodes of Law & Order now on Peacock. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.