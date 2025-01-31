Yesterday’s episode of Law & Order saw Shameless’ Justin Chatwin appear for the first time ever. He guest starred as the “charming” Thomas, who had to meet up with Nolan Price, his brother, to talk about their father’s failing health. The ADA tried to evade the conversation, but when the elderly man’s condition became even worse as he could no longer swallow food due to his new meds, the sons, unfortunately, had to make the difficult decision to let him go, even though Price was heavily against it.

Viewers would agree that Chatwin did a great job as Price’s brother in Law & Order, and even Hugh Dancy, who portrays the attorney, agrees, as he recently dished on his experience working with the guest star by telling TV Insider:

“It was great. Justin came in for a few days. I mean, obviously, the nice thing in a way is that, unlike usual Law & Order stuff, all of our stuff was fairly heightened from the get-go, and he was really eager, I think, to jump right into that. Like I said, we had a very helpful conversation with the writers and with the director. So yeah, it felt like kind of a fun acting exercise popping up in the middle of our show.”

Besides the difficult situation with his father, "The Hardest Thing" episode saw Price take on a similarly tough case whereby he prosecuted a woman (Katie Lowes) for murdering her father who, as it turned out, asked her to help him die by assisted suicide because he had been diagnosed with Pick’s disease.

Will Justin Chatwin Ever Return in ‘Law & Order’?

Image via TVLine

When it came to letting their father go in the latest episode of Law & Order, both brothers weren’t on the same page. Price wanted him to get a feeding tube that would give him a few more months to live, while Thomas was all for managing his pain for the next 24 to 36 hours and making his passing as comfortable as possible. Things weren’t resolved between the duo even after the decision was made, so fans may hope for Chatwin’s reappearance on the show later on. Speaking on that, Dancy said:

“I really hope so. The writers plot out these episodes and the shape of all of the episodes of the season pretty far in advance, and we’re at this point in filming relatively near the end. So I don’t know if it’ll happen this season, but knock on wood, if we come back, I would love that.”

Law & Order Season 24 airs on Thursdays on NBC. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the procedural.