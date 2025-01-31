In "The Hardest Thing" episode of Law & Order, which aired on Thursday, January 30, Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) was put in one of the toughest situations that visibly affected him –a rare occurrence. The Assistant District Attorney had to decide to let his father go after his brother Thomas (Justin Chatwin) visited him to discuss the older Price’s health. The attorney wanted his dad to get a feeding tube that would give him a few more months to live, while Thomas was against it. Eventually, they both settled on letting their old man go, making his passing as comfortable as possible.

Given what Price had to go through in the heartbreaking episode, TV Insider sat down with Dancy to discuss his character’s decision concerning his father. When asked what prompted Price’s decision to let his father go, the actor said:

“First of all, I don’t think, even at the end of the episode, he’s fully reconciled to it. I think he decides on that, but letting him go implies a kind of closure, and I don’t think he’s felt any closure. I think he feels pretty distraught. I mean, it’s pretty understandable. But I think he realizes that his dad is in such a dire place that, at a certain point, to keep him alive, you’re fighting maybe for yourself as much as you are for the person who’s dying.”

How Is Price Moving Forward in ‘Law & Order’?

Going forward in Law & Order Season 24, we can expect Price to be buried in work and still remain the “same person,” according to Dancy, who explained:

“If you lose somebody that you’ve known for a while is dying, it doesn’t necessarily shift who you are or the way you behave, especially at work. So I think he’s the same person.”

As someone who’s always bottled up and focused on work, it’ll come as no surprise that the ADA chooses work rather than coping with grief. At the end of yesterday's episode, he turned down his brother’s invitation to hang out, telling Thomas that he had to get to the office. Shedding more light on Price’s stifled personality, Dancy said:

“I do think of Price as somebody who probably buries a lot of — it’s not that he’s deeply repressed, but I think he just is one of those people who’s borderline workaholic. I mean, that’s one way to justify a character who we only ever see at work. That’s the nature of the show. But it kind of makes sense to me as somebody who channels all his own, whatever feelings he has, find an outlet through his work.”

New episodes of Law & Order air every Thursday. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.