Do you remember sneaky Jimmy, Emmy Rossum's love interest for a bit in Showtime’s Shameless? Well, he’s set to appear in an upcoming episode of Law & Order but without the shadiness. For three years, Justin Chatwin portrayed Jimmy, a car thief who comes from a wealthy family in Shameless, and he made a brief appearance in the Season 4 finale before returning as a special guest star in Season 5.

This time around, on Thursday, January 30, Chatwin will guest star as Thomas, a “charming” fellow who’s also Nolan Price’s brother in Law & Order Season 24, as reported by TVLine. The outlet has also released a first-look image of his character showing him meeting up with Price to talk about their father’s failing health. Amid all the family drama, of course, his Assistant District Attorney brother must try a "difficult case," according to the episode’s official logline, which also teases: “When a wealthy man is executed in his home, Shaw and Riley aim to determine who was greedy enough to want him dead.”

Chatwin won’t be the first guest star in this season of Law & Order, as a couple of actors have appeared since the procedural premiered on October 3, 2024, and there are even more to come. Some included in the guest stars list are Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson and Elizabeth Marvel as D.A. Rita Calhoun, both crossing over from the SVU series; Ryan Eggold as Matt Riley, Vince’s brother; Bruce Altman as Mayor Robert Payne; Alimi Ballard as D.A. Ron Delahunt, Chris Bauer as Jack Costa, Brian Hutchison as Chief FBI Agent Sean Merrill, Marsha Stephanie Blake as Defense Attorney Erica Knight and Cara Buono as Lisa Dumont, among others.

Who Is Justin Chatwin?

Image via TVLine

While many may recognize Chatwin only from Shameless, he has been featured in a series of blockbusters and independent projects. The Canadian star made his breakthrough as Robbie Ferrier in the 2005 hit War of the Worlds, after which he led The Invisible and Dragonball Evolution. In the 2010s, he gained recognition for his role in the sci-fi musical Bang Bang Baby, the rom-com Unleashed, and the 2019 drama Summer Night. As for his TV career, he has starred in Lost, Weeds, Orphan Black, Doctor Who, American Gothic, Smallville, and Another Life.

Chatwin will appear in Law & Order Season 24 on Thursday, January 30. Stay tuned to Collider for more news about the series!