Law & Order Season 24 debuted its fall finale on Thursday, November 21, and will return early next year, joining a couple of other NBC shows set to kick off the new year in style. With the show’s return comes a new cast member, an ER alum, who will guest-star in an upcoming Season 24 episode. TVLine reports that Mekhi Phifer, who portrayed Dr. Greg Pratt on NBC's long-running medical drama ER for over half a decade, will appear in Law & Order next year. This means he will work on the same set as fellow ER alum Maura Tierney, who now plays Lt. Jessica Brady in the police procedural.

Phifer starred as ER’s Dr. Pratt from 2002 to 2008, during which he was nominated twice for an NAACP Image Award. He exited the series in the first episode of Season 15. Fans will recall that in the Season 14 finale, his character died in a cliffhanger involving an ambulance explosion that was rigged to kill an injured FBI informant (Steve Buscemi). In addition to playing Dr. Pratt in the medical series, Phifer has been involved in other TV projects, including Lie to Me, Torchwood, House of Lies, Frequency, Love, Victor, A&E’s Roots remake, The Bobby Brown Story, and Truth Be Told. His film work includes 8 Mile, Honey, and Dawn of the Dead.

'Law & Order' Has Come A Long Way

Image via NBC

As one of the longest-running series in America’s history, Law & Order has been in existence for decades. It premiered on September 13, 1990, and completed its twentieth season on May 24, 2010, before returning after an eleven-year break for Season 21. Season 21 arrived on February 24, 2022, as a revival that saw the debut of new regular cast members as well as the comeback of two roles by series veterans: District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and Detective Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson).

Currently in its twenty-fourth season, Law & Order’s last episode of the year, “Bad Apple,” saw Brady return to her old precinct to investigate the murder of a narcotics officer who was shot in the back. However, when the suspect's story doesn't add up, she enlists Shaw and Riley to discover the truth.

It's worth noting that little has been revealed about what to expect in the remaining half of the season, but do stay tuned to Collider to remain updated. Law & Order Season 24 returns on Thursday, January 16, 2025, on NBC,