With Law & Order being one of the longest-running shows in television history, it’s no surprise the crime series is back for its 24th season. Known for Dick Wolf's incredible storytelling, this show brings us more intense New York drama, showcasing the NYPD and Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

The last season left Law & Order fans with plenty of big questions about what’s coming next. Starting from the shocking murder of a high-profile political profile to District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterson) resigning from office.

A lot of the main cast are returning, but with Lieutenant Manheim leaving last season, we’re left curious about how she departs from the team. There’s so much more to discover, so stay tuned as we share how and where to catch the season premiere of the long-running show, Law & Order.

Law & Order New York's finest police detectives and prosecutors fight to make the city a safer place. With integrity as the guiding force from investigation to verdict, the teams weigh every perspective in their commitment to finding justice. Release Date September 13, 1990

When Is 'Law & Order' About?

Law & Order is a popular crime series that dives into the complexities of the United States justice system. Each episode is divided into two parts, starting off with detectives gathering and tracking down the suspect, to the courtroom drama unfolding immediately after with each prosecutor striving for justice. The show has been the cornerstone of American television and continues to attract new fans (especially with its relevance to current political and cultural issues).

Law & Order is also known for its popular spin-offs. Some include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which is about crimes against the vulnerable, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, a series that explores the minds of criminals and the detectives who pursue them.

When Is 'Law & Order' Season 24 Released?

Law & Order season 24 will premiere on October 3, 2024, at 9/8c, exclusively on NBC. Get an exclusive first look at what’s in store for the premiere as Odelya Halevi (Samantha Maroun) shares insights with TV Insider.

This episode starts with the prosecutor in Brooklyn who is found murdered in her apartment, and Maroun, knowing that prosecutor personally, is really moved and she takes center stage both in the trial and investigating, and she takes desperate measures to make sure that an eyewitness will testify. And this episode is really diving into her past—she’s affected by it so much because of her sister’s death, the rape and murder of her sister and her inability to be there for her sister. So she is really desperate to win. And through sadness and frustration and anger, she’s determined to do what she has to do, even if it’s going to cost her her job. She’s determined to win this case and bring justice.

Is 'Law & Order' Season 24 Available on TV?

Yes, it is! Fans can watch all-new episodes on NBC every Thursday night at 8/7c.

Is 'Law & Order' Season 24 Available on Streaming?

Law & Order will be streaming the day after each episode airs exclusively on Peacock. Peacock offers a free tier, or you can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $5.99 per month, which includes ads, or try out the ad-free with Peacock Premium Plus for $11.99 per month.

Peacock offers a free tier, or you can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $5.99 per month, which includes ads, or try out the ad-free with Peacock Premium Plus for $11.99 per month.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $12 a month / $120 a year

Can You Stream 'Law & Order' Season 24 Without Peacock?

Unfortunately, you cannot stream Law & Order outside the Peacock subscription. So if you want to catch all the latest episodes, be sure to sign up for Peacock or watch every Thursday night on NBC.

Watch The 'Law & Order' Season 24 Trailer

While there isn't an official trailer, you can catch a preview of what is to come in the video above. This season welcomes Lieutenant Jessica Brady, played by Maura Tierney. She steps in as new boss of Detectives Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks). The newly elected District legal professional, Nicholas Baxter, is played by Tony Goldwyn. He returns after a well-deserved election victory, solidifying his position at the helm of the New York District legal professional’s office. Brady and Baxter will lead their teams of detectives and prosecutors as they handle some of Manhattan's most wanted criminals.

What's the 'Law & Order' Season 24 Schedule?

Currently, only two episodes are scheduled for Law & Order Season 24. Obviously, we can expect more episodes and titles to be revealed in the coming weeks, but for now please check out the schedule and synopses below: