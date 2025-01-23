Fans are in for a major ER reunion in today’s episode of Law & Order, and luckily, they can get a glimpse in the newly-released promo. On Thursday, January 23, Maura Tierney, who is a series regular on the procedural, will be reuniting onscreen with guest star Mekhi Phifer, and Eriq La Salle directs the episode. Those who followed ER throughout its run will definitely recall the aforementioned trio, as Tierney was nurse-turned-doctor Abby Lockhart for ten seasons, Phifer played Dr. Greg Pratt for eight seasons, while La Salle was Dr. Peter Benton for eight seasons.

In “Greater Good,” which airs tonight, Brady (Tierney) will have Phifer’s character in an interrogation room, as seen in the sneak peek. She tells him, “Your daughter was getting pimped out by him.” For context, "him" refers to the latest victim in the episode, who’s also described as a “monster” when the clip begins. Phifer’s character then tells Price (Hugh Dancy), “That bastard got what he deserved.” But the ADA argues in court, “You don’t get to kill someone because he is vile.”

According to the reunion episode’s synopsis, when a music mogul is found dead, Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Riley (Reid Scott) clash with an undercover officer unwilling to cooperate. At the same time, Price and Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) disagree on whether the victim’s reputation could help or hinder the jury’s decision in the case. Check out the episode’s promo below!

'Law & Order' Season 24 Has Featured Several Guest Stars

Last November, Phifer was added to Season 24 of Law & Order as a guest star but with details about his role unspecified. Another guest star scheduled for a later appearance is Justin Chatwin from Shameless, who will portray Thomas, Price’s brother, in the Thursday, January 30 episode of the legal drama series. Besides these two, others included in the season's guest stars list are Ryan Eggold as Matt Riley, Vince’s brother; Bruce Altman as Mayor Robert Payne; Alimi Ballard as D.A. Ron Delahunt, Chris Bauer as Jack Costa, Brian Hutchison as Chief FBI Agent Sean Merrill, Marsha Stephanie Blake as Defense Attorney Erica Knight, Cara Buono as Lisa Dumont, as well as Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson and Elizabeth Marvel as D.A. Rita Calhoun, both crossing over from Law & Order: SVU.

Law & Order Season 24 airs on Thursdays. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.