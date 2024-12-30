In a couple of weeks, Law & Order will finally return with the second half of Season 24 after last airing its fall finale on November 21, 2024. As expected, the new episodes will air weekly and in one of them, District Attorney Nick Baxter will find himself back in the courtroom as a witness taking the stand. This was revealed as part of TVLine’s 2025 first-look images, one of which shows Tony Goldwyn’s character being called upon to take an active role in the case of the week.

In addition to D.A. Baxter, who is being questioned by Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) in one of the images below, viewers should expect something from Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) and Price. Another photo shows the duo discovering evidence that is crucial to their case. As fans recall, Halevi and Dancy joined Law & Order in Season 21, unlike Goldwyn, who made his debut as the D.A. in Season 23.

The trio will be seen in the upcoming Law & Order episode, titled “Enemy of the State,” which is described as such according to its official synopsis: “When the trial hinges on a piece of legislation that Baxter wrote, Price must convince him to testify to its uses and abuses.” Furthermore, the episode begins with a tragic crime when a young man is pushed in front of a train. Shaw and Riley investigate, eventually figuring out the suspect’s shocking motive — but then, things get really interesting.

Tony Goldwyn Opens Up About His ‘Law & Order’ Role

While promoting Law & Order Season 24 earlier in October, Goldwyn had a few interesting things to say about his “fascinating” role in the procedural, which he also compared to his role in Scandal, where he portrayed President Fitzgerald Grant III. Opening up about his interest in Law & Order, the TV icon who replaced Sam Waterston (Jack McCoy) following his retirement said, “Criminal justice has always been an area of real interest and passion for me. So, it’s fun to get to explore all the cases every week.”

Goldwyn also confessed that while his involvement in Law & Order has been nothing short of amazing, stepping into Waterston’s “big” shoes is different. He explained:

“Law & Order, really, it’s a New York institution and a television institution. Stepping into Sam Waterston’s shoes, it just had a whole different vibe to it. I loved it. It’s been great. Just was a different experience. This is creating a character to step into some pretty big shoes, both for me as an actor but also for Nick Baxter after Jack McCoy retired.”

Law & Order will return for Season 24 on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

