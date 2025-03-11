This week’s Law & Order episode is about to be a messy one for District Attorney Nicholas Baxter, whose mysterious Kate is finally going to be unveiled. “Crossing Lines,” airing on Thursday, March 13, will see Maggie Siff portray the DA’s new love interest, making things a bit complicated as teased by Tony Goldwyn, who recently previewed the upcoming episode to TV Insider. Also in the episode, when an up-and-coming politician is found dead, Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Riley (Reid Scott) untangle the victim’s personal life to identify a suspect; Baxter recuses himself to help Price (Hugh Dancy) make the case.

As the new episode begins later this week, things are “going great” for Baxter, but unfortunately, not so well at the end. Goldwyn explains why, particularly the complications the new murder case brings to his character’s relationship with Kate.

“There’s a murder, and you get the feeling that Baxter has recently entered into a relationship. And when we meet the woman, Kate, that he’s involved with, you go, wow, this is really cool. This feels good. And she is a defense attorney who ends up becoming the defense counsel for the murder suspect for the defendant. And that really complicates things for Baxter and, by extension, Nolan Price, and it gets a little messy in his relationship. I thought it was a really well done way.”

Nicholas Baxter Is A Private Person Through and Through