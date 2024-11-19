The detectives of Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are taking a much-deserved break for the holidays, but they'll be back in the new year. Both series will return in their regular time slots on January 16, 2025.

NBC's stable of Dick Wolf-produced procedurals are headed back into action in the new year. The 24th season of the revived Law & Order flagship series will return on Thursday, January 16, at 8:00 p.m., while long-tenured spinoff Special Victims Unit will resume its 26th season on the same night at 9:00 p.m. Law & Order, which premiered in 1990 and was canceled in 2010 before rising from the grave in 2022, has a unique bifurcated structure; the first half of an episode will center around the investigation of a crime by the police, typically leading to the arrest of a suspect by the episode's halfway point. The episode then shifts focus to the prosecuting attorneys and the suspect's trial for the show's second half-hour. Special Victims Unit, however, has a less formal structure, and follows the police and attorneys on a case, typically involving sexual assault or abuse, throughout an entire episode.

What's Happening on 'Law & Order' This Season?

Over at Law & Order, the series is dealing with another big change; Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim) left the force and moved to Florida after season 23, and no-nonsense veteran Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) came in to replace her. That's while the legal side of the show is still adjusting to the arrival of new District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn), who replaced longtime office-holder Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston), who stepped down to outmaneuver his enemy, vindictive New York City Mayor Robert Payne. Meanwhile, on Special Victims Unit, the unit has two recent additions in the form of Detective Kevin Kane (Terry Bruno) and Junior Detective Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez). The series did have a visit from Amanda Rollins (Kellie Giddish), who has left the NYPD to teach at Fordham University; Giddish was controversially dismissed from the series in season 24.

Viewers of Special Victims Unit may have a blast from the past to look forward to next season, as original unit member Eliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), now the lead on Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime, is set to reunite with longtime friend (and will-they-won't-they partner) Benson in an upcoming crossover.

Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will return to their regular timeslots on Thursday, January 16, on NBC.