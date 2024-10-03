In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate, yet equally important groups - and NBC has two separate, yet equally important Law & Order series. However, they won't be separate for long this season, as the second episode of Law & Order's 24th season will feature an appearance by Special Victims Unit mainstay Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Star Mehcad Brooks, in an interview with Radio Times, says the crossover episode is "an incredible story".

Hargitay turns up on "The Perfect Man", which will deal with the ripped-from-the-headlines case of an AI-based dating app and its murdered founder. Brooks had nothing but praise for Hargitay, who is about to begin her 26th season of crime-busting on Special Victims Unit. "I mean, listen, when the queen is in the building, the queen is in the building, you know what I mean? Whenever Mariska's on set and whenever she's in front of the camera, it's magic – she's a once-in-a-generation talent and a once-in-a-lifetime persona, so just having her there was a blessing for everyone. I hope she does more."

What's Happening on 'Law & Order' This Year?

Change is coming to Law & Order this season, as it often does; last season saw the departure of long-tenured character DA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston), who was replaced by Tony Goldwyn's Nicholas Baxter; it also saw the introduction of Reid Scott's Detective Vincent Reilly to take over from Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan). But there's more turnover coming to the precinct house, as season 24 was the last for Camryn Manheim's Lieutenant Kate Dixon. Replacing her on the series is Jessica Brady, played by veteran actor Maura Tierney. Brooks indicates that the transition may not be a smooth one: "She does things in her own way, the character walks to the beat of her own drum very much, and there's a little tension about that and a level of acceptance and evolution – life goes on and you have to evolve and you have to change...and Shaw's good at that, Shaw may be better at that than Riley is."

Law & Order may not be the only series in the franchise that Hargitay guest-stars on this year. There's a good chance that Benson will reunite with her former Special Victims Unit partner Eliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) on the now-Peacock-original Law & Order: Organized Crime. As Hargitay said earlier this year, "They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it’s time. It’s time now for us." There's no word on whether the characters' long-running will-they-or-won't-they plot will be resolved, however.

Law & Order's 24th season premieres tonight on NBC; the season's second episode, with special guest Mariska Hargitay, will air on Thursday, October 10. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.