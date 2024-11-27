It is binge o'clock for Law & Order fans with Hulu subscriptions as the streamer just announced the arrival of the first 20 seasons of the beloved crime procedural series on its platform next month. Originally premiering on NBC in 1990, Law & Order aired for twenty years non-stop before going on an 11-year hiatus. The beloved series made a return in 2022 with a revival introducing a new set of characters but continuing its season count from where it stopped. For the new generation of fans who only began watching the show from the revival, here is a big opportunity to get a feel of the classics and further explore one of the best cop procedurals of all time.

Set in New York City, Law & Order differentiates itself from other procedurals by taking audiences through the entire lifecycle of a crime from law enforcement to prosecution, hence the title. While the first part of each episode shows law enforcement officials of the New York Police Department investigating often gruesome crimes, the second part segues into the courtroom where the Manhattan District Attorney's office begin legal proceedings to determine the fate of the accused. It was a formula that instantly worked more so due to its "ripped from the headlines" approach, where the series takes inspiration from recent headline-making crime stories, adding a touch of gritty realism.

Over the course of 20 seasons, Law & Order saw several stars come and go, but through those years, some talents stuck by the show as series regulars. The original cast members include George Dzundza and Chris Noth who both played detectives Max Greevey and Mike Logan respectively. While Dzundza departed after Season 1, Noth continued through Season 3 before exiting. Other original cast members include Dann Florek, Michael Moriarty, Richard Brooks, and Steven Hill. Of the bunch, Hill served the longest as District Attorney Adam Schiff for the first 10 seasons, followed by Brooks as ADA Paul Robinette, appearing multiple times in a guest capacity after his initial run as a series regular in Seasons 1 to 3.

'Law & Order' Spawned a Highly Successful and Thriving Universe