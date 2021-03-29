A reunion between former partners Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson is imminent, and now, Chris Meloni is teasing fans about what to expect when his character returns to Law & Order: SVU. In a new interview with TVLine, the actor spoke about the possibility that Stabler and Benson (played by SVU mainstay Mariska Hargitay) might have some tension between them when they're finally in each other's orbit again.

"No one's going to be satisfied," Meloni explained. He went on to describe the frustration that most fans are probably still feeling given his character's abrupt and off-screen departure from the show after Season 12. Part of the reason for the actor's departure revolved around contract negotiations that he admitted ended in an "inelegant" way behind the scenes. But after several years of busting his acting chops in other substantial roles, he's back on the Law & Order scene and ready to endure the "process" of Stabler and Benson's reconciliation.

Meloni also discussed Stabler's character development off-screen over the years, and how it's going to play out on upcoming episodes of SVU and his spinoff show, Organized Crime. "It's complicated," he warned, and then went on to explain that "Complicated is good, and complicated is real. The audience will be exposed to moments that... they all have a relationship to," specifically referring to future episodes where Stabler will have to navigate some turbulent waters with his work-life balance as well as his estranged wife and kids.

When asked about getting back into the character after so many years, Meloni admitted to having a plethora of mixed and surprising feelings:

That was actually the most surprising aspect to the whole proceeding. You know, you’re presented with the idea. You mull it over, and you negotiate your terms, and you’re off and running. And then, along the way, you’re like, “What have I done?” [Laughs] …You get into all these crazy, but needed, thought processes. And then, all of a sudden, the day is there, and you go, “OK, well, what the hell? Let’s jump in.” And it was seamless, and I was shocked. I was shocked. Didn’t think about it. It was funny. I mean, the most arduous journey for me was to push away all the hoopla, the buildup, anticipation and expectations. I finally had a nice chat with myself saying, “Please don’t do that. Just focus on the work, and everything will be fine.” Sure enough, I did do that. I listened to myself.

The first season of Organized Crime will clock in at a total of 13 episodes, starting with Stabler returning to the NYPD after a "devastating personal loss." The show promises to dig deep into the sophisticated and nuanced ways in which organized crime syndicates "blend into and along with legitimate businesses," living up to the raw, real-world feel that the Law & Order franchise is best known for.

Meloni's return to the Law & Order world will be heralded during a crossover event airing April 1 on NBC.

