The Big Picture Ice-T's best performance in Law & Order: SVU is in Season 6, Episode 10, "Haunted," where his character, Fin Tutuola, embarks on a mission to right a past wrong and bring closure to a mother.

In the episode, Fin is celebrated as a hero after a bodega incident, but someone from his past confronts him about keeping her from her daughter. Fin sets out to find the daughter and make things right.

Ice-T's emotional range shines through in "Haunted," especially in a decisive moment where Fin expresses his feelings about killing someone, highlighting the importance of not assuming to understand others' emotions.

NBC's Law & Order: SVU is one of the most celebrated television series for myriad reasons. It is the longest-running primetime live-action television series ever, and it boasts the longest-running television character in TV history, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and the longest-running male television character, Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T). Over its twenty-five seasons, the series has given audiences some incredible moments for its beloved cast of characters. One that stands out the most for Ice-T's best performance is Season 6, Episode 10, "Haunted."

With over five hundred episodes of SVU, narrowing down an actor's best performance in a series known for award-winning dramatic performances isn't easy. Ice-T's character, Fin, is known for his epic one-liners and cool demeanor. Ice-T's performances are packed with intensity and feeling, but his performance in "Haunted" sets itself apart from the rest. The episode follows Fin almost solely as he embarks on a mission to right a past wrong and bring closure to a mother.

'SVU's "Haunted" Starts With a Heroic Moment

The SVU episode "Haunted" starts with a simple bodega coffee run. Olivia Benson and Fin Tutuola are waiting to talk to a perp, and when they realize it's going to be a while, Fin offers to get coffee at the bodega across the street. Fin notices a little boy at the counter as he waits for his coffee. He then sees two teenage boys enter the store, and Fin senses something is off, so he positions himself in front of the young boy. Then everything goes wrong.

From the exterior of the bodega, SVU's Olivia Benson hears shots fired and tries to rush in, only to be shot at through the window. She calls for backup, and once the gunshots end, she goes in and finds Fin unconscious and the cashier and two teenage boys shot dead. The little boy Fin was protecting is unharmed. Fin is rushed to the hospital, where the doctors perform emergency surgery to save his life. As the SVU team waits for Fin to emerge from surgery, they try to piece together the events that unfolded.

They determine that the first teenager shot at Fin, and that's when the cashier was shot. Fin returned fire and shot the kid. The investigators find the gun but can't find the other kid's gun, posing the question of whether Fin killed an unarmed boy. The team watches video from the store camera and finds that the other boy pulled a gun on Fin, at which point Fin fired his weapon, killing the teen. The gun flew from the boy's hand and landed above one of the refrigerators. With the firearm recovered, Fin is cleared of any suspicion and lauded as a hero by the department and the press for his courage in saving the young boy. Fin comes out of surgery, and the doctor says he will make a full recovery.

'SVU's "Haunted" Brings Up Fin's Past

On SVU, Fin is being celebrated as a hero by his department, but someone from his past has different feelings about him. When Sandra Knowles (Jeanetta Arnette) shows up at the precinct, she loudly declares that Fin is not a hero and that he kept her from her daughter, Trisha. Fin explains that he was deep undercover, infiltrating a cocaine dealer's operations. Trisha was a drug user and girlfriend of drug dealer Vance Dennis (Kevin Pinassi), who was under investigation. Fin had to push Sandra away to keep up the appearance that he was working for Vance. Sandra says that she hasn't seen her daughter in years, and because of him, Trisha didn't come home.

Fin, who is on leave to recover from the bodega incident, decides that he needs to put things right with Sandra Knowles. He starts asking his old contacts in the narcotics department about Trisha. Ice-T's stoic intensity makes Fin's interview with Trisha's ex-boyfriend Vance Dennis, who is serving time in prison, particularly exciting. Fin discovers that Vance ordered a hit on Trisha in response to discovering that she turned him in to the police. Fin vows to find Trisha so that her mother has closure.

Fin takes a partner from the narcotics team, intelligent and tech-savvy rookie Miguel "Mike" Sandoval (Nicholas Gonzalez). Together, they track down Trisha's body, which was buried in an unmarked city grave. She is returned to her mother for a proper burial. Still, during an autopsy to find any signs of a forced overdose, the medical examiner discovers that Trisha had a c-section. With the revelation that Trisha has a baby, Fin knows he must find the child and place him with his grandmother, Sandra. Fin's resolve to make things right with Sandra makes this episode highly emotional, and Ice-T's dedication to his character is exceptional.

'SVU's "Haunted" Shows Ice-T's Emotional Range

SVU's episode "Haunted" is all about redemption for Fin Tutuola. After his traumatic experience at the bodega, in which he shot two teenagers to protect himself and a young boy, he feels particularly responsible for helping Sandra Knowles find her grandson. In true Fin fashion, some great one-liners are in the episode, made superb by Ice-T's matter-of-fact delivery. The best moment comes when his partner, Mike Sandoval, tries to explain to Fin that he feels remorse and guilt after his shooting incident. Fin turns to him and asks if he has ever killed anyone, to which Sandoval says no. Fin then says, "When you do, I'll let you tell me how I feel." It's a decisive moment and impactful reminder that it's never acceptable to assume to understand how someone else is feeling, and it's all the more potent because of Ice-T's vulnerable honesty in that moment.

After surviving a nearly fatal explosion at a drug storage house, Fin and Sandoval track down Trisha Knowles' son, Austin. Austin, barely one year old, is being held in another house used to cook methamphetamine. The house is also a daycare, and Fin and Sandoval rescue the other children inside the toxic house. They arrest Austin's kidnappers and get Austin to safety. The final scene shows a touching moment where Fin holds Austin, smiling at and comforting him, while Austin's grandmother looks on and mouths the words "thank you" to Fin. Ice-T's vulnerability and warmth make the scene on SVU incredibly emotional and memorable.

SVU has provided viewers with many emotional moments in its twenty-five-season tenure. Aside from the sometimes gut-wrenching storylines, SVU's dedication to crafting flawed yet lovable characters is undeniable. Though Ice-T lends honesty and authenticity to every performance, his emotional range is best showcased in "Haunted."

Law & Order: SVU is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

