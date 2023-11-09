The Big Picture The Law and Order: SVU episode "Birthright" deals with loss and the devastating consequences of a doctor's scam in the world of IVF.

The episode explores the heartbreaking situation of a child who is torn away from the only parents she has ever known.

It highlights the helplessness we feel when the justice system cannot fully rectify the deep losses suffered by the characters involved.

Since its premiere in 1999, Law and Order: SVU has become a landmark series that not only keeps our interests piqued, but is one stemming from very real and tragic circumstances. With the show's most recognized abbreviation, SVU, standing for Special Victim’s Unit, the show explores harrowing, dramatized accounts of those who have suffered from sexual assault, child abuse, or other horrific crimes. But every so often, there is a slew of episodes that are not violent or wholly disturbing, but they just sit with you for how truly sad and all-encompassing these crimes can be.

Across the show's more than three-decade span on NBC, fans have been introduced to a catalog of horrors, including an episode featuring a young couple who believe they had caused their baby’s death and try to cover it up, but realize the infant died of SIDS. In another SVU offering, a family loses their child because of another mother’s decision not to vaccinate her for measles. The grandfather is so distraught that he dies by suicide in front of the other mother as a result. Yet in a sea of sad episodes, there is one that really stands out from the crowd.

Law & Order: SVU

This series follows the Special Victims Unit, a specially trained squad of detectives in the New York City Police Department that investigate sexually related crimes. Genre Crime Drama Language English Number of Seasons 24 Debut Date September 20, 1999 Studio NBC, Wolf Entertainment

What Is 'Law & Order: SVU's Episode "Birthright" About?

Close

The sixth season episode titled “Birthright” with Lea Thompson is among the saddest in the whole series. Thompson plays a mother, Michelle Osborne, who lost her husband in a car wreck, and her daughter is presumed dead; however, Michelle is convinced her daughter, Anna, is just missing and is ecstatic to see her playing in a New York City park. Feeling inspired by the sighting, she hires private investigators who find out the girl is, in fact, her biological daughter. Now the child, 6-year-old Patty, played by Abigail Breslin, is being raised by parents who had no reason to suspect she wasn’t their biological child. One day, she is almost abducted from the park and they learn the tragic truth.

The officers of SVU return Patty to her legal parents and arrest the perpetrators who tried to kidnap her — the private investigators that Michelle had hired — and arrest Michelle for conspiracy to commit a kidnapping. They know the charges won’t stick for long, however, because they are soon given the information that while Patty is Michelle’s daughter, she is not Anna. Upon Detective Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) investigation, they find out the shocking reason why. The IVF doctor who helped Michelle conceive was running a scam. He had placed the wrong embryo in the wrong mother, more than once, and on purpose. In order to make a name for himself in his chosen industry, Dr. Stanley Norton (David Forsyth) would have to cut a few corners. To do this, he forged documents that would indicate some of his parents-to-be with the strongest and most viable embryos would donate their unused embryos, whether that was their intent or not. That way, parents with less viable embryos could still conceive, just not their own offspring. Often, couples with successful pregnancies were told that they had no more embryos left when, in fact, they did. Dr. Norton was just going to use them on another patient. He is soon arrested for fraud and forgery.

In hopes that she will back off once she knows the child in the park is not Anna, the detectives tell Michelle, but she does not. To her, it doesn’t matter if Patty isn’t Anna. Patty is her flesh and blood, and she desperately wants to be a mother again. When Michelle abducts her from her field trip one day, there isn’t much anyone can do. She is the child’s biological mother. Their only hope is to take Michelle to court over violating the restraining order Patty’s family had placed on her.

'Law & Order: SVU's "Birthright" Features a Heartbreaking Conclusion

Unsure of how to proceed in the trial, Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak (Diane Neal) asks Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) for advice. Casey doesn’t feel as though Michelle deserves to go to prison; she is a victim and not a threat to society. If Michelle is acquitted, however, she will continue to fight for Patty, and that is a fight that would be unhealthy for everyone involved. Elliot reminds Casey of the biblical Solomon who, when two mothers were fighting over being the rightful mother of a baby, threatened to cut the baby in half and give each woman half. The baby’s true mother begged King Solomon not to do this, giving the king his answer. Solomon gave the child to the true mother. When Casey says she can’t cut the child in half, Elliot responds, “[King Solomon] didn’t have to.”

At the trial, Casey puts Patty on the stand and tells her that her mother who raised her wasn’t her real mother. Michelle is her real mother. Distraught, Patty begins to cry, stating that Michelle isn’t her real mommy and to not let Michelle take her away from her real parents. She asks to leave the stand, but Casey refuses to let her leave and continues to grill her until Michelle finally commands Casey to stop and tells Patty and her family that she won’t bother them ever again, just to please let Patty go. Michelle pleads guilty to a charge where she won’t see jail time. Meanwhile, Olivia finds more disturbing news. Due to Dr. Norton’s scam, Michelle had at least two more daughters and a son who were being raised by other families. In probably the only silver lining of the episode, Dr. Norton is sent to prison and stripped of his license to practice medicine ever again.

Why "Birthright" From 'Law & Order' Is the Saddest Episode

Image via NBC Universal

A trusted doctor scams vulnerable people in irreparable ways. Infertility is a frustrating struggle that often leads couples to feel helpless or hopeless in their struggle. Getting taken in by a charlatan makes an already difficult situation even more tenuous. Although this episode is fiction, it is not too separated from real-life facts of fertility doctors playing god. It stirs doubt in the hearts of couples struggling to conceive, and the victims are children — some of whom are now grown adults — left in a gut-wrenching position. A child’s sense of self is ensconced in their parents. To be told that their parents aren’t their “real” parents in such a way is damaging to their whole identity, as covered in countless studies and reports. Then, to be taken from their custodial parents is heartbreaking on so many levels. Even though returning the child to the only parents she knows is the best thing for her, it was the worst for Michelle. She jerks a few tears when she cries on the stand and begs to leave.

It makes us feel helpless when the justice system can’t fix every injustice. Even though Dr. Norton is imprisoned and Michelle is given the lightest possible sentence, it cannot fix the fact that Michelle’s surviving children aren’t hers to raise. Michelle is a woman who lost everything she held dear, and there is nothing anyone can do to fix her broken heart. She leaves the city as she can no longer bear to be there and thinks about losing another child. Although crimes can serve to cause terror, anguish, and anger, the true nature of crime is loss: The loss of an item, an ideal, or a person. Though this episode isn’t as gristly or horrific as some, it still serves as a reminder of how deep a scam can run, and how many lives can be ruined. A grieving mother’s miserable fate, along with the vulnerability that we see in Meloni, Neal, and Thompson, makes for an unforgettable episode that will make you cry.

Law & Order: SVU is now available to watch on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock