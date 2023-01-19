It seems the latest suspect is a big name. Next month will see Bradley Whitford guest star on Law & Order: SVU as a murder suspect according to a report from Variety. The episode is slated to air on February 23 on NBC. In the episode, which will also be directed by series star Mariska Hargitay, Whitford will be playing a professor who confesses to a murder. However, the case becomes complicated when the detectives discover Whitford’s character has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia. This episode actually won’t be Whitford’s first turn in the Law & Order franchise. In 2011, he appeared as a defense attorney for an episode of Law & Order: LA. He also played a different suspect in a 2014 episode of SVU.

But, Whitford is known for much more than his occasional guest roles. He is a three-time Emmy Award winner, with eight total nominations. Whitford is instantly recognizable for his roles in acclaimed series like The West Wing and The Handmaid’s Tale as well as hit films like Get Out, Cabin in the Woods, and Saving Mr. Banks. His other upcoming roles include the AMC series Parish and the upcoming sci-fi thriller Share.

Whitford has also recently jumped into the director's chair after decades in front of the camera. The actor directed a highly acclaimed episode in the most recent season of The Handmaid’s Tale. The move by Whitford was a surprise to many, as the actor’s only other directing work was a single episode of the short-lived series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, which he also starred in. However, it’s hard to deny the results. Many fans have since been left wondering, and excited to see, what he will be directing next.

Image via Universal

Law & Order: SVU is currently airing its historic twenty-fourth season. It became the longest-running live-action primetime series in the history of U.S. television in its twenty-first season, and now three seasons later it is still going strong. It is created by Dick Wolf, who executive produces the series alongside Peter Jankowski, Julie Martin, Hargitay, and more. The series, a spin-off of Law & Order, follows the detectives in the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department.

Whitford’s episode of Law & Order: SVU will air on NBC on February 23. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates. Check out Whitford’s interview with Collider about Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale below: