Dominick Carisi Jr. is happily married to Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) in Law & Order: SVU, and together, they have a son, Dominick “Nicky” Carisi III. The latest SVU episode saw the concerned wife worry over Carisi, who experienced a nightmare while getting flowers for his paralegal’s birthday. The ordeal clearly left him shaken, though he claimed otherwise. Even his spouse noticed, but there was only little she could do.

While we await the next episode, Peter Scanavino, who portrays Carisi, has hinted at how the trauma will affect his relationship with his wife. He told TV Insider:

“I don’t know. I think when these things happen, it’s stressful for everybody involved because you don’t know what to do for the person sometimes, and that can be—frustrating is the wrong word, but painful for a loved one to see, another loved one going through something, and you don’t know how to help.”

In the “Cornered” episode of Law & Order: SVU, the A.D.A walked into a robbery at a deli and is taken as a hostage. Although at the end of the day, he had no severe physical injuries from the event, unfortunately, that could not be said for the deli worker, Ali, who was killed, and one of the other hostages who was sexually assaulted. The episode is described as such:

“Carisi tries to protect two women taken hostage in a tense standoff between police and a violent thief; Benson and Rollins devise a risky plan to get everyone to safety.”

What’s Next for Carisi and Benson in ‘Law & Order: SVU?’

Image via NBC

A few hours after the robbers were arrested in Law & Order: SVU Season 26, Episode 8, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) urged Carisi to seek therapy, but he dismissed the suggestion, claiming he was fine despite feeling the opposite. With his response, Carisi will definitely be different going forward, and Benson will try to intervene. Speaking about what's next for the duo, Scanavino explained:

“They’re obviously very good friends, and you try to help in any way you can. And sometimes that requires maybe tough love or to speak plainly and frankly with somebody. You know what I mean? Some people need to be encouraged and spoken to very sweetly, and sometimes people need to have a conversation they can snap out of it. And I think Benson definitely has that kind of permission with Carisi.

Law & Order: SVU will return on Thursday, January 16, 2025, on NBC. Previous episodes are streaming on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK