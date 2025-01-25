Unfortunately, the characters of Law & Order: SVU have seen their share of personal trauma in addition to the cases they see on the job. Most recently, ADA Dominick "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino), was held hostage during the Season 26 mid-season finale. When the show returned last week after the winter hiatus, Carisi was back on the job, but not on his A-game. After nearly fumbling a rape case about a woman who is sent a video of sexual acts she doesn't remember, it's up to Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), her team of detectives, as well as ADA Carisi to make sure that justice prevails.

When that was at risk of falling short, Benson had a bit of a "come to Jesus" moment with Carisi and Scanavino talked with Yahoo! about why she was the perfect person to do so.

"Because they have that relationship that's been built for so many years, and if somebody can speak very plainly and honestly with you, you have to trust that that person cares about you, or you're not going to hear it."

Scanavino and Hargitay have been acting alongside each other for a decade now. Carisi first joined Benson's team as a detective (and with a god-awful mustache). His penchant for playing Mr. Know-it-All leading to his becoming an ADA and now being the husband of one of Benson's closest friends, Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), has led to a longstanding rapport between the two characters. "That's built in with him and Benson. He knows that she cares about him and respects him and is not trying to pressure him and takes him seriously. So when she says 'You need to wake up,' he can hear that." Scanavino explains, "if it had been somebody else, he would have just shut it down, as part of the noise."

Despite the Wake Up Call, Carisi Still Seems Off His Game