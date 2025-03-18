A bundle of news today in the world of Law & Order! It's been officially confirmed that Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will be crossing over. The news comes after some serious social media speculation. It's also been announced that Law & Order: Organized Crime's Season 5 premiere will air both on NBC and Peacock that night before the rest of the season moves exclusively to Peacock.

The logline for the upcoming crossover is as follows:

"Over the course of the crossover, a mysterious phone call to Capt. Benson of the SVU leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder. When the SVU and the 2-7 uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, Carisi and ADA Price team up to charge the suspect with multiple crimes."

While the crossover won't be an intentional triple crossover featuring all three shows, it is bringing back the triple-threat Law & Order Thursdays for one night only (for now). Set pictures leaked on social media have seen the return of Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) son, Noah Porter-Benson (Ryan Buggle) for the same episode as Benson's interactions with Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) so there seems to be a packed event with both a joint investigation and bringing back the much-needed personal storylines that have been noticeably absent for Captain Benson this season on SVU. The event will allow eyes on the long-awaited return of Organized Crime, something even the cast have felt the limbo of since the announcement of its move to Peacock last spring.

Why Isn't It a Triple Crossover?