It might just be that time of year again. Another crossover featuring characters from Law and Order and its spin-off Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Images posted to social media featuring Juliana Aidén Martinez, who plays Detective Kate Silva, hanging around the set of the flagship Law and Order, seem to imply that a crossover is incoming. Fans have also seemingly found more confirmation with set pictures circulating on social media, such as X (formerly Twitter) of Mariska Hargitay and Maura Tierney on set together. This would not be the first time this season characters have crossed over, with Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson guest-starring in the Season 24 episode "The Perfect Man" and Tony Goldwyn's DA Nicholas Baxter in the SVU Season 26 episode "Calculated."

Goldwyn has already previously teased that he'd like to see more of the dynamic between Baxter and Benson.

"Yeah, that’s another cool relationship [and] two people [with] good chemistry. I hope so. I look forward to us visiting each other, but can’t give you any specifics yet on that. But we all really enjoy it. So I hope that we get to see more of Benson and Baxter together."

As both shows wind down the last half of their respective seasons, it would appear they are both looking toward ramping back up with a crossover. The crossovers of the Law & Order franchise (or crossovers between L&O and other Dick Wolf properties like Chicago P.D.) have two modes: a more casual appearance by one or two characters from the other show offering their expertise, or it's an all-hands on-deck joint case that requires squads from more than one show. When SVU first began, it was natural for Law & Order characters such as Angie Harmon's ADA Abbie Carmichael or Jerry Orbach's Detective Lennie Briscoe to help support the burgeoning show, but in some cases, SVU has eclipsed the flagship show.

Could This Be a Surprise Triple Crossover?