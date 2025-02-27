Twenty-five years of will-they, won't-they, that's what fans see when they look at Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Captain Olivia Benson (Markiska Hargitay). The duo began as partners for 12 seasons on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit until Stabler left. It wouldn't be until nearly 10 years later that the pair would reunite. It was revealed that during that time, Stabler was NYPD's man in Rome, Italy and came back to the states for an assignment. While in New York City, a car bomb went off, one that injured and eventually killed Stabler's wife, Kathy (Isabel Gilles). The Law & Order: SVU episode provided an introduction for the series Meloni now leads as Detective Stabler, Law & Order: Organized Crime. This week, fans got their first look at the upcoming Season 5, streaming exclusively on Peacock April 17.

Talking with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season, Meloni teases more about what's to come in the episode he wrote for Organized Crime, which will also feature Hargitay's Olivia Benson. "Every time we get together, it's really second nature, and we just pick up and operate the way we always have, always searching for the best way to dissect the scene and reassemble it and make it work." With Hargitay confirmed as a guest star on the episode, fans are also wondering if the moment that was supposed to be a kiss, but was scrapped at the last moment, will be addressed. Meloni reveals the upcoming episode will touch on "the confused or gray nature of Benson and Stabler's emotional connection." He says, "It's touched on. I wouldn't say teased upon, but touched. It's touched on."

Could EO Have a Relationship, Separated By Distance (Streaming and Network)?